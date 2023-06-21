Neil Young is Coming to Bend

(Artwork courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Neil Young is a renegade artist whose legacy includes projects Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crazy Horse and collaborations with Pearl Jam, as well as classic songs Heart of Gold, Cinnamon Girl and Rocking in the Free World, among others. We are elated that he announced a small west coast tour on which he is stopping in Bend Monday, July 17!

Online Presale:

Tuesday, June 13 from 10am-6pm

CODE: LOCAL

General Onsale:

Wednesday, June 14 at 10am online or

in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Please Note: To give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the artist has requested tickets to this event be MOBILE ONLY and restricted from transfer. If you purchase a ticket and can’t attend, you can list your ticket for sale at the price you paid on our Face Value Ticket Exchange. Exchange sellers must have a U.S. or CAN bank account to accept payment.

Learn More

bendconcerts.com