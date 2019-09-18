We Banjo 3 Performing at Tower Theatre on October 2

(Photo | Courtesy of the Tower Theatre Foundation)

On Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30pm, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation will welcome We Banjo 3 back to the stage. The multi-award-winning brothers from Galway, Ireland return to Central Oregon for an evening of high-powered, string-instrument virtuosity, showcasing their innovative musical style. The essence of WB3’s mastery is the players’ ability to channel the celebratory dimensions of traditional Irish, American and Bluegrass music, which they’ve dubbed Celticgrass, a style the group considers a new genre.

Their albums have debuted at No. 1 multiple times on the Billboard charts—last month Roots to Rise Live hit No. 1 on the Bluegrass Music Chart. The Wall Street Journal wrote, “We Banjo 3 is something impossibly beautiful at its heart, and what they do they do better than anyone else.”

Tickets are on sale now. Cost for reserved seating is $27, $37 or $47 (Plus $3 Preservation Fee).

Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online at towertheatre.org. Details on events are also on facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

towertheatre.org