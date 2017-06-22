Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival All ages are welcome! Free Admission

The Wheeler County Bluegrass Festival celebrates 17 years of great music and rural Oregon spirit,

June 30-July 2 in Fossil. Held on the grounds of the historic County Courthouse, with views of the rolling hills surrounding the tiny pioneer town, this family-friendly event features a “kick-off” parade at 2pm on Friday, Saturday morning workshops for all ages, The Fossil Song Contest and a Sunday gospel open mic. Nightly jam sessions are open to all, so bring your instruments and your love for great music, great food and small town hospitality.

This year’s lineup includes True North, Grass Station, Misty River, Down Range, Buffalo Kin, Honey Don’t, Grand Young Opry, Bluegrass Regulators, Pitchfork Revolution and The Wheeler County Ramblers.

The festival draws musicians and fans from near and far, and coincides with the annual Fossil Cruz-In car show. Local vendors help to benefit local schools and nonprofits. In town, there is dry camping and RV parking at the County Fairgrounds, and tent camping at the High School. Two county parks just east of Fossil also offer camping. Fossil is a three-hour drive from Portland and a two-hour drive from Bend.

www.wheelercountyoregon.com