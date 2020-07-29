Oregon Music Hall of Fame Scholarship Winners & Performances

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame is pleased to announce winners of this year’s scholarship awards. These college-bound students were picked from close to 100 high school senior applicants from around the state of Oregon. The winners include: Taylor Youn, Cello from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego; Nicholas Weathers, Clarinet from McNary High School in Keizer; Avery Hsieh, Violin from Corvallis High School in Corvallis and Isabella Morill, Piano/French Horn/Composition from Warrenton High School in Warrenton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OMHOF will not have a live event this year, but we will have a Facebook performance by each of the four recipients on our OMHOF Facebook page and at our website (OMHOF.org).

OMHOF was formed in 2003 to both promote and preserve the musical arts in the state of Oregon. OMHOF is heavily active in raising funds and implementing music education in schools that do not have music programs. More than 5,000 kids per year are reached in K-8 schools throughout the state with the Music In The Schools Program with Aaron Meyer. OMHOF has also had a statewide scholarship program in place since 2007.

Every year, Oregon musicians and industry professionals are inducted to the Hall of Fame. Previous Inductees include Monti Amundson, Dan Eccles, Freak Mountain Ramblers, The Rats, Andy Stokes, Ural Thomas, Dover Weinberg, Dennis Carter, KISN Good Guys, Duffy Bishop, Chris Botti, Robert Cray, The Everclear, The Kingsmen, Nu Shooz, Quarterflash, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Doc Severinsen, Curtis Salgado, Mickey Newbury and U-Krew.

For a complete listing, go to omhof.org.

