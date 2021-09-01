100 Days of Treasures in the Village at Sunriver

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Visit the Village at Sunriver any day up to September 5 for your chance to be a treasure hunter with 100 Days of Treasures. Five unique one-of-a-kind keepsakes are hidden daily in the pedestrian areas in the Village for families to find. Treasures will not be hidden inside businesses or in parking or driving areas. If you find treasure, it is yours to keep. What treasures will you find? Share your finds with us on Facebook or Instagram @TheVillageAtSunriver.