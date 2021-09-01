Join Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts at First Friday: Be [–]Nice[–] White … You’re in Bend

(Image | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Local artists of color challenge the narrative that Central Oregon has “No Diversity.” The art and space seeks to increase BIPOC visibility, promote reflection and connection; and see the region through a different lens by inviting visitors to share their ideas and confront their preconceptions as they experience and interact with the exhibit.

In a community dominated by white voices despite thousands of BIPOC residents, COBIPOC brings together a diverse group of BIPOC people who seek strength in collective justice and mutual support. COBIPOC through the zine, Complex(ion), engages in art and writing as a meeting point, both within diverse BIPOC groups and as a connector between BIPOC and white communities, leaders, and institutions. Complex(ion) is a forum for BIPOC writers, artists, journalists and community members to reclaim our beliefs, our lyrics, our pain, our bodies, our land and our political fight.

Join us this Friday, September 3 from 5-8pm for First Friday, or view the exhibit through September 25 at Scalehouse. Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6pm. The Gallery is located in the Franklin Crossing Building, Suite 138 in the Tin Pan Alley.

Learn more here: scalehouse.org/on-exhibit .

Bend Design 2021

Speakers, Films, Creativity & Conversation for Designers, Changemakers & the Curious

Following a profoundly transformative year, how we show up for our communities matters more than ever. Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year, Bend Design brings together the brightest and boldest minds in eco design, social justice, education, sustainable fashion and social media to explore what it means to be human in a world where the role of design is constantly shifting.

RECONNECT. REIMAGINE. RESHAPE.

Gather with your fellow humans at the intersection of design, growth and purpose. This year’s conference promises a compelling exploration of possibilities and insights you just can’t google. Join us for a hybrid event (online and small in-person gatherings) at the end of October for expansive thinking and deep discussions designed to stretch your creativity and shake up how you show up for a brave new world. Passes are on sale now!

Purchase passes here: scalehouse.org/benddesign-passes

We are looking for volunteers!

We are holding an intimate in-person event this year, along with our virtual program. To make this happen, we need your help! If you are available to volunteer the week of October 18, please contact us. We will provide additional details regarding needs and volunteer shifts soon.