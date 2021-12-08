12 Days of Dogs and Cats Holiday Auction Supports Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras

(Graphic | Courtesy of Three Rivers Humane Society)

Three Rivers Humane Society is right in the thick of a booming holiday auction and invites the Central Oregon community to join in supporting the shelter while also shopping a wide array of specialty gifts, services and pet-related items.

The 12 Days of Dogs and Cats Holiday Auction began at 12:01am on Wednesday, December 1 and will run through 11:59pm on Sunday, December 12. So far, more than 70 bidders have weighed into the fray of this exciting digital auction, which offers nearly 150 items ranging from courtside Blazer tickets to chocolate gift baskets to vacation rentals to a wide array of pet-themed gift baskets.

“We want to encourage everyone in the community to visit threerivershs.org to access the auction site,” said Steve Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers. “Every dollar spent on the auction is a dollar that goes to rescuing homeless cats and dogs in our community.”

The shelter has experienced high cost increases due to COVID and is seeking to raise $30,000 with the auction. The money raised will go toward caregiver costs, veterinary care and operating costs at Three Rivers, which along with its sister shelter in The Dalles is the primary animal rescue agency in northern Central Oregon and works with more than 1,500 animals each year.

Every person who bids in the auction will receive a free pet portrait with Santa during an open house at the shelter from 1-5pm on Saturday, December 18. Learn more about the pet portraits at Three Rivers’ Facebook page or by calling 541-420-8603.

Please visit threerivershs.org today to see all the exciting auction items and support your local humane society.

threerivershs.org