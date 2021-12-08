Cascades Theatrical Company Presents Live Shows & Local Talent

(Graphic | Courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

Cascades Theatrical Company has a great lineup of shows this month.

Now showing is Miracle on 34th Street-the play, adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street. The play runs through December 19.

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.

Purchase tickets here: app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=ctc

Additional participating venues and the live show lineup for December is as follows:

cascadestheatrical.org