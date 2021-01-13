2021 Nature Night Series Announced

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Land Trust)

The Land Trust announces 2021 Nature Night speaker series! Join us for these free, virtual, monthly presentations on nature-related topics.

Presentations include:

January 27, 7-8:30pm: A Closer Look at Microplastics with Dr. Susanne Brander. The large majority of plastic pollution, which is found in oceans, rivers and streams, and on land, is comprised of tiny particles and fibers smaller than five millimeters in size. Dr. Brander will explore the tiny world of microplastics and offer ideas on what we can do to help stem the plastic tide. Learn more and register.

February 17, 7-8:30pm: The Importance of Insects with Dr. Tara Cornelisse. Insects not only feed (and eat) many other animals, but they also cycle nutrients, aerate soil, decompose decaying matter, and help pollinate over 80 percent of the world’s flowering plants. Dr. Cornelisse will share details on the role that insects play in nature, major challenges that insects face, and the stories of some rare and common insects you are likely to encounter in Central Oregon. Learn more.

March 17, 7-8:30pm: Reciprocity with the Natural World with Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer. Dr. Kimmerer will speak on our connections with the natural world. Drawing upon both scientific and indigenous knowledge, Dr. Kimmerer will explore the idea of reciprocity, how we might use the gifts of the Earth and the responsibilities that humans have to support the mutual thriving of ourselves and the world around us. Learn more.

All Nature Nights will be held virtually. Tickets are free, but required to receive the link. Registration generally opens one month prior to each talk.

