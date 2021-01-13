OSU-Cascades Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Talk by Angela Davis & Opportunities for Discussion & Service

(L-R Angela Davis and Erin Rook | Photos courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Angela Davis, an American political activist, philosopher, educator and author will be the keynote speaker at Oregon State University’s 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 18.

Following Davis’ address, OSU-Cascades will host a community discussion about everyday activism, and students will coordinate a volunteer effort to support Central Oregon nonprofits.

Davis, a longtime activist, has taught at universities across the United States and is a distinguished professor emerita of history of consciousness and of feminist studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her recent work focuses on race, class and incarceration, and is informed by her personal experiences with the prison system in the 1970s.

Following Davis’ talk, Erin Rook, diversity coordinator at OSU-Cascades, will lead a discussion titled The Time is Always Ripe to Do Right: Reflections on Everyday Activism. The discussion will focus on how participants can apply the wisdom of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Angela Davis to their everyday lives.

The keynote will take place from 9:30-10:30am. The hosted discussion will take place from 11am-12pm. Both are virtual and free.

The OSU-Cascades Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will also include the fifth annual Day of Service, a day of community volunteerism coordinated by students.

Students will honor the civil rights leader’s legacy, volunteering remotely and in-person at Central Oregon nonprofits including the Central Oregon Humane Society, Central Oregon Locavore and Camp Fire Central Oregon. In person activities will be limited to one household per location. Community members are invited to join the effort.

To register for the keynote presentation and join the follow up discussion, and for more information about the Day of Service visit OSUcascades.edu/mlk2021 or contact info@osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.