2022 Oregon Music Hall of Fame College Scholarships Applications

Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) announced that applications for our college scholarship program are available again with a deadline of February 14, 2022. Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2022 from an Oregon High School and continuing to college in the fall of 2022 with a major or minor in music. We strive to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.

Thanks to the generous contributions of EPB&B (ninth year in a row), our scholarships rose from $1,000 each to $2,500 each (four total) for 2022. Special thanks to the Autzen Foundation as well.

Last year’s winners include:

Kathleen Taylor: Voice (Classical & Opera)

Century High School-Hillsboro, Oregon

College Major: Vocal Performance

youtu.be/Lv5j_sVcuN4

Ashley Yoon: Violin

Lakeridge High School — Lake Oswego, Oregon

College Major: Violin Performance

Oregon Music Hall of Fame Scholarship Award Winner, Ashley Yoon – Bing video

Grace Stearns: Oboe & Voice-Soprano

St. Helens High School — St. Helens, Oregon

College Major: Music Education

OMHOF 2021 Scholarship Award-Winner, Grace Sterns – Bing video

Thomas Green: Double Bass

South Medford High School — Medford, Oregon

College Major: Double Bass Performance

OMHOF 2021 Scholarship Award-Winner, Thomas Green – YouTube

Any questions may be emailed to: info@omhof.org or please take a look at our website at: omhof.org , where an online version of the application is available.

All items must be mailed together in order to qualify:

Oregon Music Hall of Fame

PO Box 82173

Portland, OR 97282

Oregon Music Hall of Fame Organizational Mission Statement:

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) is a nonprofit organization that was created to help preserve Oregon’s unique musical heritage. Our focus is to recognize and promote the legacy of exceptional Oregon musicians of the past, promote promising new Oregon musicians of today and to enrich Oregon Music Education programs in order to train our musicians of tomorrow.