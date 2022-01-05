Ashland Independent Film Festival Announces Diverse New Leadership

The Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) announces three new appointments to key leadership positions, including artistic director, executive director and board president. Each new team member brings diverse perspectives and decades of public art organization experience to the beloved Southern Oregon nonprofit event, celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2022.

Roberta Munroe has been appointed AIFF artistic director. Munroe previously led programming for several premier global film events, including Sundance, Los Angeles Film Festival and Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) New York. She has also produced over 40 projects and directed six films.

“As a Black lesbian in the film festival world, I’ve had the pleasure to work with several top-tier festivals in the mainstream and LGBTQI communities over this past 30 years,” says Munroe. “Community is deeply important to me both personally, and professionally and it’s been an absolute pleasure to be embraced by the Ashland community. AIFF will continue a strong focus on local talent and local audiences, while also welcoming the global filmmaker communities. Moviemaker Magazine has called AIFF one of the top 25 film festivals in the world for filmmakers to submit their work to, and we are excited to continue to earn this honorable title.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Roberta Munroe to Ashland, who will bring immense passion and highly regarded expertise to her new role,” says Sachta Card, Ashland business owner and entrepreneur. “Her authenticity, experience and perspective will be valuable assets to the festival and our community.”

Sky Loos will serve as AIFF’s executive director. A longtime Ashland resident with strong ties to the community, Loos is a seasoned nonprofit professional who previously served as director of operations at Britt Festivals, and was Education & Community Outreach Director at Southern Oregon Humane Society.

AIFF has also named Kirkaldy Myers as board president, marking the first time the AIFF board has been headed by a Black man. Myers is an Independent Arts Producer and XR Digital Collaborator. He has a vast network in the entertainment industry which he is prepared to bring to the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

“This festival is capable of marquee prominence,” says Myers. “Roberta Munroe and Sky Loos are invaluable to the AIFF. I am very excited about them as co-leaders and what they will do to ensure the future of The Ashland Independent Film Festival.”

Additional Ashland Independent Film Festival details, including participating films, special events and ticket sales will be announced in early 2022. AIFF Memberships start at $35 and include early access, exclusive events and screenings, free and discounted tickets and other benefits, all while supporting a beloved nonprofit arts organization.