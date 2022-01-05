Learn Something New with Sunriver You in 2022

Sunriver You is presenting creative classes this winter. Check out the offerings below.

Knitting for Beginners: Let’s Get the Basics First!

Learn basic knitting techniques and stitches, including how to cast on and off, knit and purl. As the participants get comfortable with those techniques, others will be added.

Class meets 1:30-3:30pm Mondays January 10, 17, 24, 31 and February 7 and 14.

Color Theory

The class will focus on the basics of color theory and origins of color discernment. You will learn how to make color decisions and apply them to your daily decisions and projects. The class is 2-3:30pm Thursday, January 13.

Quilt Making Basics

Learn the techniques needed to make a simple quilt from start to finish. You will need basic sewing supplies, including a working sewing machine and your choice of fabrics. The class meets 1-4pm Thursdays, January 20 and 27, February 3, 10, 24 and March 3.

All classes require online registration to attend. For detailed information and to register for classes, visit sunriveryou.com .