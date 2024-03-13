2024 Sisters Folk Festival Poster Unveiling this Thursday

(Graphic courtesy of SFF Presents)

What’s behind the curtain?

(wouldn’t YOU like to know!)

Stop by the SFF Presents office this Thursday, March 14, for light refreshments, an opportunity to visit with friends and the chance to be among the first to see this year’s official Sisters Folk Festival poster, complete with the preliminary lineup. We have 19 artists confirmed already for what’s sure to be another epic year!

Artist and longtime Sisters resident Dennis McGregor has done it again with an epic design and he’ll be on hand to talk about his artistic process through the years. We hope you can join us for this fun gathering!

Where: 204 W. Adams Avenue, Suite 101

When: March 14 • 4:30-6pm (unveiling around 5:30pm)

sffpresents.org