Nature’s Brushstrokes

(Artwork by Susan Lees)

The Artistic Journey of Susan Lees

In the quaint, vibrant world of Susan Lees, art and nature intertwine in a dance as old as time, yet as fresh as the morning dew on a rural farm. Susan, with a background deeply rooted in the pastoral serenity of the countryside, grew up surrounded by farm animals and spent her days riding horses, fostering an innate love for all creatures great and small. This profound connection with the animal kingdom guided her to become a licensed falconer in her late 20s, marking the beginning of a lifelong passion for the wild, the untamed, and the free.

Susan’s journey into the world of art is as textured and layered as her paintings. Employing unique materials and techniques, she brings her subjects to life with a palpable sense of personality and presence. The pallet knife is her tool of choice, creating thick, textured strokes that add depth and dimension to her work. Her creative process begins with an acrylic wash, typically in bright yellow or sienna, over which she sketches her subject with a charcoal pencil. Shadows are either blocked in first or developed section by section, but it’s the eyes she loves to paint first, believing they imbue her subjects with their soulful essence.

The themes and subjects of Susan’s art are a testament to her lifelong love affair with the animal world. From majestic birds of prey to the humble beauty of rural landscapes dotted with old barns, her work is a celebration of the natural world. Yet, it’s not just the subjects she chooses but the way she captures them that sets her work apart. Susan’s art is a blend of impressionistic realism and painterly looseness, a style she is continually refining and perfecting.

This artistic voyage is not without its challenges, however. Transitioning to painting full-time after retirement, Susan found that maintaining the discipline to paint daily required the same dedication she applied to falconry. Yet, her advice to emerging artists reflects a wisdom born of experience: to cherish the act of creation itself, beyond the confines of commercial success.

Susan’s upcoming projects and exhibitions, including her involvement with “Fine Art America” and participation in local art walks and programs, reflect her desire to share her art with a broader audience. Her engagement with the Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) stands as a testament to the impact of community on her artistic journey. The DCAA not only offered her a platform to showcase her work but also provided a sense of belonging and camaraderie among fellow artists.

A piece that holds a special place in Susan’s heart is a painting of a black gyrfalcon, a tribute to her late husband’s falcon. This piece, more than any other, encapsulates the deeply personal connection Susan has with her subjects, blending her passions for art, wildlife, and the memories of loved ones.

For those looking to follow in her footsteps, Susan offers a piece of advice that is both practical and profound: to join an art association. Such communities not only foster confidence but also provide invaluable opportunities for exposure and growth.

Susan Lees’ story is one of passion, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of beauty in the wild and the everyday. Her art serves as a bridge between the human and the natural world, inviting us to pause, reflect, and appreciate the myriad forms of life that share our planet. Through her work, Susan reminds us of the importance of connecting with our surroundings, celebrating the diversity of life, and finding joy in the act of creation.

