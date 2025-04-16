2025 Ben Westlund Award on Display During DCAA’s Spring Show & Sale

The Dry Canyon Arts Association’s (DCAA’s) annual Spring Show and Sale will feature a display of the freshly awarded 2025 Bend Westlund Memorial Award, which will be presented to DCAA on May 1 by Cate O’Hagan, president of the Deschutes Cultural Coalition.

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition initiated the annual Ben Westlund Memorial Awards in 2012 to honor an individual or organization who has worked tirelessly to forward the cause and development of arts and culture in central Oregon. As a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, Ben Westlund co-sponsored the bill that created the Oregon Cultural Trust.

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition, the Central Oregon arm of the Oregon Cultural Trust, recognized the DCAA for its ongoing efforts to bring art access to the entire Redmond area community, including primary school children, budding and experienced artists, and art appreciators.

Included in Deschutes Cultural Coalition’s decision to choose the DCAA for this award was its Jumpstart Art program, which is an annual campaign to raise the funds necessary to provide visual art education to every elementary child in the Redmond School District. In the 2024-2025 school year, DCAA has, through grants and community giving, presented the Redmond School District with over $70,000 to pay for art education in each classroom. Fundraising for this cause continues throughout the year, including at the Spring Art Show and Sale on May 3 and May 4 at the Redmond High School. All proceeds from the popular art raffle during the show go directly to the Jumpstart Art campaign.

The raffle, which gives ticket buyers a chance to win original art, textiles, pottery, wood and glass works, is one of the primary fundraising projects supporting Jumpstart Art. The Spring Art Show and Sale will be held at the Redmond High School and will feature not only area artists and artisans, but also student artists from Redmond area high schools. The Spring Art Show & Sale is slated for Saturday, May 3 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, May 4 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

