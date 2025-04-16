Let’s Boogie to Some Junkerdash

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Grooving. Raucous. Genre-bending.

Hailing from Boise, Idaho, the always young-at-heart Hillfolk Noir has been carving their own musical path for 15 years. Hillfolk takes their acoustic guitar, double bass, and “anything you can find at a hardware store” sound and integrates driving drums and an electrified sound to create a vibe that goes beyond their Americana “junkerdash” roots.

Call it bluegrass’s trouble-making cousin, a bit of string-band blues, or a concoction of electrified rockin’ witchcraft mayhem — whatever you call it’s always a ton of fun.

Join us for a great Saturday night show at The Belfry on Saturday, May 3.

Tickets on sale now!

Saturday, May 3 at The Belfry

$15/adults

$10/youth 17 & under

Get Tickets

sffpresents.org • belfryevents.com