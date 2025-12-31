2025 High Desert Museum Highlights

(Photo by Kyle Kosma)

It’s been a memorable and uplifting year, filled with awe-inspiring moments and amazing milestones — from celebrations and workshops to programs and wildlife. It’s clear that we are a Museum without walls, bringing wonder and learning to the community!

Let’s take a closer look at some of the highlights of 2025. It’s been an amazing year thanks to your support!

9 new exhibitions to explore

We celebrated Indigenous artists and photographers (Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland and Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky) and explored nature’s hidden wonders (Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature and Soil Alive!).

14,064 Access Program visitors

From Little Wonders to Museum & Me, we welcomed families as they explored the exhibitions, encountered wildlife, and enjoyed free or reduced admission to the Museum.

3 mammals joined the Museum family

Sage the porcupine and Douglas Fur the skunk came to the Museum and have become a special part of the wildlife experience for visitors. A second unnamed baby porcupine is also in the Museum’s care.

1 AZA Accreditation

In September, the Museum earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the gold standard for animal care and well-being. We are one of 254 organizations worldwide to achieve this designation.

170 events held on and off campus

From the popular Natural History Pub at McMenamins Old St. Francis School to after-hours programs such as Indigenous Speakers Series and Welcome the Night, there were impactful stories and inspiring events for all ages.

200,000+ total visitors

We welcomed more than 200,000 visitors in 2025, twice the population of Bend! Their experiences included daily talks, wildlife encounters, art exhibitions and fractivity tables.

With your support, we can continue to reach thousands with inspiring programs and impactful events in 2026 and beyond.

Double your impact — give to the Oregon Cultural Trust.

