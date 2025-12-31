2025 Wrapped

2025 Library Wrapped

Who doesn’t love a good year-in-review? In 2025, customers checked out more than 2.5 million items, we welcomed nearly 17,000 new cardholders, and you showed up in big ways both online and in person. From beloved books and audiobooks to a busy year for the Library of Things, your curiosity and creativity were on full display. Take a look at our full Library Wrapped to see what our community read, listened to, and loved most this year.

Get Creative with Your Library in January

To kick off 2026, get creative with free online classes on Creativebug, attend library programs to make friendship bracelets with Swifties, and learn about The Boston Tea Party. Our January theme, Know Tea, explores everything from armchair travels and tea-soaked novels to hands-on crafts and tasting adventures. This curated book list will pair perfectly with your favorite brew and highlights books that will steep you in ideas for our upcoming tea-themed library programs.

Deschutes Library Staff: Top Picks of 2025

From fantasy to thriller to unforgettable films, these are the 2025 releases our staff couldn’t stop recommending. Our annual Staff Picks list features the books and movies we kept talking about and sharing with friends. Books like Sunrise on the Reaping and Alchemised made waves, alongside films like 28 Years Later and Last Breath. Browse the collection and discover your next great read or watch. Is your favorite pick of the year on the list?

Love the Library? Consider Volunteering!

We are looking for people who want to give back to their community and volunteer at the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch, which opens in May. We have volunteer positions open for shelving, docents, MakerSpace support, and Creative Space support. We ask for a six-month commitment starting in late spring for a regular two-hour shift. Explore our volunteer website to learn more about the different opportunities at the Central Library and apply online today.

Downtown Bend Library Updates

Big updates are coming to the Downtown Bend Library as we prepare for an exciting remodel as well as the opening of the new Central Library at Stevens Ranch. Beginning in February 2026, the Downtown Bend Library will transition to a temporary closure in phases, with limited access available on the first floor while collections and spaces shift to support upcoming improvements. These temporary changes help set the stage for more public space, improved amenities, and a better library experience for everyone once the remodel is complete. Be sure to check out our online calendar for program locations, as many library events in Bend will take place off-site during this transition. For the full timeline and details, including information about the Central Library at Stevens Ranch, visit our website and check out the FAQs to stay up to date.

Beyond the Books: Discovery Passes

Explore Central Oregon’s top attractions for free with a Discovery Pass, which grants admission for up to four people. Visit the Deschutes Historical Museum, experience wildlife and history at the High Desert Museum, or explore nature and the night sky at the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory.

Service Spotlight: LinkedIn Learning

Looking to level up your career or explore a new hobby? Deschutes Public Library offers free access to LinkedIn Learning, a treasure trove of technology, business, and professional development courses. Using the LinkedIn Learning app? Just enter “dpl” as your library identifier to get started!

Events & Programs in January

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Jump for Joy: Toddler Time – January 6 (Mountain Air Trampoline Park)

Hygge with the Library – January 8 (La Pine); January 22 (Redmond); January 23 (Sunriver)

Creating a CommuniTEA of Fitness – January 10 (Gym X)

Music Together Workshop – January 10 (La Pine)

Graphic Novel Book Club: City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm – January 13 (Redmond)

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Pop Up Exhibits – January 14 (Sunriver)

Rainbow Family Night – January 14 (Redmond)

B.U.R.S.T. – January 15 (Redmond)

Pokémon Club – January 15 (Rosie Bareis Community Campus)

Mad Tea Party – January 17 (Sunriver)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Wildfire – January 20 (Larkspur Community Center)

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: Barbie – January 23 (Tower Theater)

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium – January 30 (Redmond)

Teen Monthly D&D Club – January 2 (Sisters); January 6 (La Pine)

Swift-Tea and Friendship Bracelet Making – January 13 (Larkspur Community Center)

Teen Library Council – January 14; January 28 (Redmond)

Middle Ground Book Club: Isle of Ever – January 15 (Redmond)

Teen Open Mic Night – January 15 (The Open Arts Center)

Stop Motion: Finger Skateboard Edition – January 16 (Stellar Jay Creative)

Watercolor Intro – January 20 (Redmond)

¡Biblioteca en Español!

Tummy Time en Español – January 5 (Redmond)

Bilingual Stories & Songs en Español e Ingles – January 6, January 13, January 20, January 27 (Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Tardes en Familia – January 6, January 13, January 20, January 27 (Latino Community Association); January 7, January 14, January 21, January 28 (Redmond)

Conexiones Literarias con Hilda en Español – January 6, January 20 (Redmond)

Té vs Café: ¿Cuál es Mejor para Tu Salud? en Español – January 10 (Larkspur Community Center)

Repair Café in English y Español – January 12 (Redmond)

La Vida es Bella en Español – January 24 (Larkspur Community Center)

Pintando con té en Español – January 24 (The Open Arts Center)

RootedHomes Drop-In Consultations en Español – January 27 (Redmond)

The Nonfiction Library Book Club: The Elements of Marie Curie – January 6 (Suttle Tea)

The Larkspur Library Book Club: Get the Picture – January 21 (Larkspur Community Center)

The Library Book Club: Colored Television – January 23 (Thump Downtown Bend)

The Fiction Library Book Club: Daughter of Mine – January 28 (Online)

Quiet Writing Time – January 7, January 14, January 21, January 28 (Redmond); January 8, January 15, January 22, January 29 (Sisters)

Central Oregon Writers Guild – January 13 (Central Oregon Community College)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night – January 15 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

The Write Path: For Tweens, Teens, and Parents – January 21 (Sisters)

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultations – see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county.

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies – January 5, January 12, January 26 (Larkspur Community Center)

Technology Troubleshooting – January 6, January 13, January 20, January 27 (Redmond); January 8, January 15 (D.Bend)

Recreating Safely in Winter – January 7 (Sunriver)

Lawyer in the Library – January 7, January 21 (Online)

Notary Public in the Library – January 8, January 13, January 22, January 26 (D.Bend)

27th Street Brass Quartet – January 10 (La Pine)

Cascade Chamber Players Quartet – January 10 (Sisters)

Repair Café in English y Español – January 12 (Redmond)

Law Librarian Office Hours – January 13 (Redmond)

MyChart – January 13 (La Pine); January 22 (Sisters); January 29 (D.Bend)

SCORE Small Business Counseling – January 13, January 27 (D.Bend)

Child Abuse: Signs, Symptoms & Prevention with KIDS Center – January 13 (La Pine)

Medicare Made Simple – January 13 (D.Bend); January 27 (Redmond)

Setting Better Boundaries – January 13 (Redmond)

Screening: Left Behind – January 15 (Tower Theater)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours – January 16 (La Pine); January 20 (Redmond)

Scam Proofing for Seniors – January 16 (Redmond)

Da Chara Duo Performance – January 17 (Redmond)

The “Terrific” Giant Spike-Toothed Salmon – January 21 (Online)

Let’s Talk About It with KIDS Center – January 22 (Sisters)

Craft Swap Drop-Off – January 24 (Redmond)

Craft Swap and Share – January 24 (Redmond)

Red Cross Blood Drive – January 26 (Redmond)

Pathways for Affordable Homeownership with RootedHomes – January 26 (Redmond)

RootedHomes Drop-In Consultations – January 27 (Redmond)

SCORE: Meet a Mentor – January 27 (Redmond)

SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices® with KIDS Center – January 27 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Winter Tea and Book Pairing – January 28 (Suttle Tea)

Adult D&D Club: Beginners – January 28 (Redmond)

Death Café – January 28 (Rosie Bareis Community Campus)

Beginner Crochet Workshop –January 31 (La Pine)

Attend a “Know Tea” program in January and pick up a free sample of Reader’s Blend Tea by Metolius Tea (while supplies last).

Sips & Sentiments: A Card-Making & Tea Event – January 9 (La Pine)

The Art of Tea: Iris Folding Paper Creations – January 14 (Sisters); January 16 (Rosie Bareis Community Campus)

Mo-Tea-Vation: A Bullet Journal Workshop – January 14 (Rosie Bareis Community Campus); January 15 (Sisters)

Tea Making with Metolius Artisan Tea – January 24 (La Pine)

The Boston Tea Party and Creation of American Identity – January 25 (Rosie Bareis Community Campus); January 31 (Redmond)

Teas of the World – January 28 (Arome)

Swift-Tea and Friendship Bracelet Making – January 28 (Larkspur Community Center)

All libraries will be closed on Thursday, January 1, in observance of New Year’s Day and on Monday, January 19, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. All locations will open late at 1pm on Thursday, January 8, for in-service training. Visit our website for locations and hours.

