2026-27 Season is Officially On Sale

(Graphic & photos courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Introducing Act 1 of our 2026-27 Season!

Act 1 of this season at the Tower Theatre is where genres bend and weave, worlds collide, and our community, from every walk of life, comes together. It’s a celebration of music, storytelling, artistry, and global voices that move us in ways only live performance can.

This season takes us from the gritty Americana songwriting of Steve Earle to the jaw-dropping musicianship of Punch Brothers, from the drumming thunder of TAIKO PROJECT to the roots-driven, fast picking magic of The Infamous Stringdusters. We’ll be transported by the genre-bending brilliance of Postmodern Jukebox, mesmerized by the psychological illusions of Peter Antoniou, inspired by the virtuosity of Jake Shimabukuro, and wrapped in the warmth and heart of A John Prine Christmas with the Jenner Fox Band, as well as the beloved Swingin’ Tower Christmas tradition.

Along the way, we’ll celebrate legendary artists, discover new favorites, laugh together, dance together, and experience performances that challenge, uplift, surprise, and connect us. This season was intentionally built to reflect the spirit of the Tower: eclectic, inspiring, soulful, joyful, and deeply rooted in community.

We are not simply presenting shows, we are creating the cultural pulse of Bend and Central Oregon. Every night offers something unexpected, memorable, and meant to be shared together in this room.

I truly believe this is one of our most electrifying and vibrant seasons yet, and I cannot wait to experience it with all of you.

Stacy Koff

Director of Programming

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Tickets are now on sale to the public!

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Looking for some family fun this summer?

Please note that the 15% off presale discount will not apply to Bodyvox Youth Dance Camp and Too Darn Hot. These events are currently on sale to the public!

Bodyvox Youth Dance Camp: July 13-16, 2026

Too Darn Hot!: July 22-25, 2026

towertheatre.org