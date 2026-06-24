Young Artist’s Work Selected for 2026 Oregon High Desert Classics Poster

((Left) 45 Seconds (Right) High Desert Classic poster art: Commodore, oil on canvas, 30”x40”. Art and photography by Maya Daniel)

When riders and spectators arrive at this year’s Oregon High Desert Classics (OHDC) horse show, they will be welcomed by the striking image of a familiar horse captured mid-jump, a piece created by young artist and OHDC competitor Maya Daniel.

Maya, currently studying fine art and psychology at Lewis & Clark College, was selected as the featured artist for the 2026 Oregon High Desert Classics poster. Her painting, Commodore, portrays her own hunter horse of the same name and reflects both her deep connection to horses and an evolving artistic voice. “I’ve always been drawn to horses as subjects because I spend so much time around them,” Maya said. “I think knowing them so personally helps me capture their character and spirit in a way that feels honest.”

Maya has studied art most of her life, becoming especially dedicated to her work during the AP Art program at Ida B. Wells High School in Portland. While she works across several mediums — including gouache, ink and watercolor — oil painting remains her favorite.

She describes Commodore as a turning point in her artistic journey, representing a new direction she plans to continue exploring in future work. She told us, “Commodore was a tough but rewarding piece. It was my first ever realism piece, but it really showed me my own capabilities as an artist and has inspired me to continue to push myself artistically.”

Her connection to horses extends beyond the canvas. After first sitting on a horse at four years old, Maya began riding seriously at age nine and has been immersed in the equestrian world ever since. Maya has been part of the Oregon High Desert Classics community since 2021, participating along with her trainer, Rebekah Swan of Swan Training, a longtime supporter and sponsor of the event.

Held July 8-12 at J Bar J Boys Ranch in Bend, the Oregon High Desert Classics brings together world-class equestrian competition, family-friendly entertainment and a vibrant community of riders, trainers, artists and horse lovers from across the western United States and Canada.

More than a celebrated summer tradition, the horse show also serves as a major fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services and its programs supporting vulnerable youth throughout Central Oregon. Community members are invited to attend, visit the vendor booths, sponsor or participate in this year’s event.

Since 1968, J Bar J Youth Services has grown to meet the changing needs of young people facing challenges including homelessness, family instability, foster care involvement and trafficking. Through shelter, housing, mentoring, counseling and supportive services, the organization helps youth build stability, resilience and hope for the future.

For Maya, having her work selected for this year’s poster feels especially meaningful because of the connection between the equestrian community and the mission behind the event. “There’s something really special about being part of an event that brings people together around horses while also supporting young people in the community,” she said. “That makes it feel bigger than just a horse show.”

Instagram: @mayadanielstudio • oregonhighdesertclassics.org