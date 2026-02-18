2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. What does this document and the formation of the United States mean for us who live and work in the American West?

250 in the West, a new programmatic series at the Museum, explores the legacies of the 250th in the American West, from public lands to citizenship and sovereignty.

Featuring renowned scholars, historians, and authors, 250 in the West invites you to discover, engage, and connect through unique events only the Museum can offer all year long.

The spring series begins March 12. Save your seat today! Space is limited.

Back East with Flannery Burke

How have Western writers and scholars imagined and shaped the American East? In her book Back East, historian Flannery Burke flips the script on American regional narratives by centering the west in the cultural landscape. Join us for a discussion of how Westerners have influenced the development of the United States.

Thursday, March 12 | 6pm doors; 6:30pm program

Public Lands with Leisl Carr Childers

Public lands are a tangible aspect of life in the American West. What are the origins of public lands and how have debates over their use shaped the West?

Historian, author and associate professor at Colorado State University Leisl Carr Childers will discuss the history of public lands from the American Revolution to today.

Wednesday, April 15 | 6pm doors; 6:30pm program

Citizenship With Susan Kamei

Susan Kamei’s family members were among the over 120,000 Japanese Americans forcibly detained during World War II. Her book, When Can We Go Back to America?, grapples with contradictions between the ideas this country was founded on and the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans. Kamei will explore the constitutional, historical, and political ramifications for citizenship and what it means to be an American today. Reception with no-host bar and light appetizers included.

Thursday, April 30 | 6pm doors; 6:30pm program

