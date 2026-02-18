Pat Clark Studio Welcomes New Artists

((Left) Shere Coleman (Right) Lona Owemo. Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

Shere Coleman (she/her) is a lifelong working and exhibiting artist whose work includes, painting, wood sculpture, theater, poetry, puppetry and more. Shere has a deep engagement with our oldest forms of human expression worldwide. Oral storytelling and puppetry stir her imagination and curiosity and guide much of her creative work. Her career includes Teaching Artist, and faculty member in Foundation Art Department at Art Institute of Portland, LAIKA Animation Studio prop builder and costumer: The PJ’s, Coraline, numerous commercial projects. Shere presented a TEDx talk in 2012, Journey to Purpose.

Lona Owemo (they/them) is a multidisciplinary artist and graphic designer exploring fragmentation, transition, and the quiet weight of lived experience. Midwestern by heart, their path has been shaped by a restless pursuit of snow and creativity, often landing somewhere in between. Their work draws from observation, memory, and the emotional residue left behind by everyday encounters.

Read the artist’s full bio’s on our website!

scalehouse.org