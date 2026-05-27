26 Oregon Artists Awarded Career Opportunity Program Grants

(New ceramic works by Aubrey Sloan, part of a solo exhibition “A Year and a Day” at Stark Street Studios and Gallery in Portland)

Twenty-six Oregon artists will access meaningful career development opportunities through the second round of 2026 Career Opportunity Program grants from the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation.

Over $91,000 was awarded, including $46,665 from the Oregon Arts Commission for all artistic disciplines and $44,338 in supplemental funding for 12 established Oregon visual artists, visual arts writers and curators of visual arts through a partnership with The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program. Grant funding received ranges from $1,041 to $7,000.

Career Opportunity grants support individual Oregon artists by enabling them to take advantage of timely opportunities that enhance their artistic careers. Most grants support the artists’ participation in residencies, exhibitions or performance opportunities.

“The creativity of Oregon artists and makers is so inspiring,” said Commission Vice Chair Jenny Stadler, who served as a panel chair. “I always look forward to learning more about the wonderful opportunities they are invited to participate in around the country and world.”

“Artists are anchors of Oregon towns and cities,” said Kara Carlisle, president and CEO of The Ford Family Foundation. “By investing in artists’ research, training, dedicated work time and new exhibition opportunities, we’re not just amplifying their careers, we’re reinforcing the cultural fabric of our communities. We’re proud to join the Oregon Arts Commission in this shared commitment to impact.”

FY2026 Career Opportunity Program round two grant award recipients are:

Christian Burchard, Ashland

Oregon Arts Commission $1,664

To support the transportation of Burchard’s sculpture Never Again II from Ashland to the Wharton Esherick Museum in Paoli, Pennsylvania, for the exhibition Breaking Ground.

William Buckley Borden, Eugene

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $5,000

To support the creation of an immersive art installation about forest ecology for the upcoming exhibition Lookout Landscape at the World Forestry Center in Portland, opening in fall 2026.

Adrian Chavez, Medford

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $5,000

To support the creation of a new mural in downtown Phoenix, Oregon, celebrating local people, wildlife, and culture.

Srijon Chowdhury, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $5,000

To support the production and presentation of a new large-scale installation and paintings for Chowdhury’s upcoming exhibition at Converge 45 in Portland.

Teah Cory, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support the development of industry-level skills in stop-motion animation through an online intensive with Aardman, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit.

William Cravis, Sisters

The Ford Family Foundation $4,000

To support a 13-week residency at the European Ceramic Work Center in Oisterwijk, Netherlands.

Joel Fisher, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $5,000

To support the production of Framework, a solo exhibition in Los Angeles, including preparatory costs for printing, mounting, framing, and shipping.

Kristina Foley, McMinnville

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $4,000

To support Foley’s participation in the 2026 XTANT Leadership Program and Textile Marketplace, a community gathering to celebrate the art of craft in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Heather Goodwind, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $1,655

To support a solo exhibition in Seattle, Washington, at LIC Gallery and participation in the Seattle Art Fair.

Marisa Grattan, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support Portland-based post-production finishing, color grading and delivery for Grattan’s approximately 20-minute documentary short film “ho‘oka‘awale / 疏离 (shūlí).”

Garrick Imatani, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $4,050

To support the creation of work for both a group exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art in Portland, Maine, as well as a monthlong artist residency in Mexico City that concludes with an exhibition.

Emilie Kelly, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $1,041

To support Kelly’s endeavors as a writer, illustrator and comics creator at the Alaska Robotics Comics Camp.

Charlie Kralin, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support the purchase of equipment and software to complete an experimental stop-motion film for a solo exhibition at the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s Cauduro Gallery in Portland.

Shawna Lipton, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support the completion of a nonfiction manuscript of literary criticism at the Literary Journalism Residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Alexandra Lewis, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support the wider release of Lewis’s documentary IROKO: Sacred Roots through film festivals and in-person presentations.

Karina Lomelin Ripper, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support Mexican-American writer and director Ripper in attending the Latino Film Institute Inclusion Fellowship workshop: LALIFF Connect in Los Angeles.

William Morrow, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $2,500

To support travel and on-the-ground expenses to participate in the International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art Congress in Turin and Milan, Italy.

Andrew Myers, Albany

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support an artist residency at Centrum in Port Townsend, Washington, as well as a solo exhibition at Linfield University.

Celeste Noche, Portland

The Ford Family Foundation $4,000

To support travel and production costs during the Interlude Artist Residency in Livingston, New York– the first major residency dedicated exclusively to supporting artists with families.

Brian Parham, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $1,960

To support a series of live RISE: The Legacy of Black Guitar Heroes in Rock & Metal performances.

Aejoo Park, Beaverton

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support Naomi Dixon’s opportunity to coach and perform with Ooh La La, a BIPOC and queer all-women improv team, at the London Improv Festival in London, England, May 21-24, 2026.

Sara Parker, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support the premiere of The House of the Heart, a full evening-length interdisciplinary dance work at A-WOL Dance Collective, marking the culmination of a three-year research arc.

Ido Radon, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $2,000

To support the production and presentation of a major installation in the 2026 Converge 45 triennial at the Center for Contemporary Art and Culture at the Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Aubrey Sloan, Willamina

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support A Year and a Day, a solo exhibition at Stark Street Studios and Gallery in Portland centering American working-class mothers through new ceramic works, invited collaborators, and public dialogue.

Mike Vos, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

The Ford Family Foundation $2,133

To support Vos’s first solo exhibition at Laura Vincent Design & Gallery in Portland of photographs and audio pieces made throughout Iceland.

Amber Whitehall, Portland

Oregon Arts Commission $2,000

To support Whitehall’s refinement of the historic dance work Trio A by Yvonne Rainer.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, arts programs and funding for nonprofits and artists through its grants, special initiatives and services. Commissioners appointed by the Governor establish policies and provide advisory support for public investment in the arts. The Arts Commission is part of Business Oregon in recognition of the vital role the arts play in supporting the economies, educational opportunities and vibrancy of communities throughout the state.

The Oregon Arts Commission is supported with funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature, as well as by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

artscommission.oregon.gov