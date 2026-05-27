Winter Returns to Central Oregon

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) is thrilled to present Broadway and Disney hit Frozen June 19-28 at Ridgeview High School. OPA’s Brava cast will bring the magic of the enchanting story of sisterhood, courage and love to life with all the pomp and splendor you’d expect from Disney and OPA, with full orchestra, high-energy dance, aerial silks and powerhouse vocals. Tickets are $15.

“It’s Frozen! Does it need an introduction?” said Director Jonathan Shepherd. “I can assure that it is the faithful stage recreation fans wanted — our cast too. Olaf is here, Kristoff and Sven, Hans as smarmy as ever. We’ve got (and love) all the classic songs. ‘Love is an Open Dooooooor!’ has been stuck in my head for a month now.”

But, like its 2013 audiences, Frozen has grown up too; Elsa and Anna go a layer deeper in the full-length Broadway musical, Shepherd said. In one of the first notable departures from the romance-driven Disney princess narrative, sisters Anna and Elsa rule the stage. Frozen took audiences by storm when it debuted and quickly became a cultural phenomenon as well as Disney’s then highest-grossing animated film, going onto win two Academy Awards followed by a critically acclaimed Broadway musical adaptation. Frozen tells the story of self-discovery, kinship, community restoration and the unbreakable bond between sisters. Audiences will love hearing all the favorites from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music created exclusively for the stage.

“Elsa’s Let it Go has serious competition in Dangerous to Dream and Monster,” Shepherd said. “Any translation from screen to stage is a huge ambition, but the Broadway embraced every touchstone of magic, fantasy, castles, ice castles, dancing, singing, spectacle, snowstorms, and a decapitating snowman head. And so have we.

“Everyone who’s worked on this, from writers to songwriters, choreographers to costumers, the actors especially — LOVE Frozen — and it shows. Arendelle may not be a real place, but this is a cast and crew eager to walk audiences into the land of the north from the moment they walk through the doors.”

In addition to the show, silent auction items and candy grams to send to cast members will be available in the lobby. Audience members will also have the chance to become part of Elsa’s magic. Special illuminated souvenirs will be available for purchase, and during key moments in the show, guests will be invited to light them up.

This youth production offers more than 50 young performers from across Central Oregon the opportunity to step into iconic roles, while gaining invaluable stage experience alongside numerous talented individuals, parents and volunteers who handle everything from set construction and prop design to painting, costumes, and backstage coordination. Audiences will be captivated by the magical kingdom of Arendelle, breathtaking design, and unforgettable theatrical moments.

Following the conclusion of Frozen, OPA will offer a slew of summer classes and a student-directed production of Alice in Wonderland. For tickets or more information, please visit ovationpa.com.

Show Details

Approximate Run Time: Two hours 15 minutes

Directed by Jonathan Shepherd

When:

6:30pm Friday, June 19

6:30pm Saturday, June 20

3pm Sunday, June 21

6:30pm Friday, June 26

2pm Saturday, June 27

6:30pm Saturday, June 27

3pm Sunday, June 28

Where:

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

Tickets:

$15 ages 3+

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally, rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in its distinction as a homeschool theater group, but all are welcome. In 2025, OPA launched a new age-division structure: OPA Debut, for eight- to 12-year-olds, OPA Brava for those 13-18, OPA Forte for 14-18, and OPA Encore for ages 15 and up. OPA participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

OvationPA.com