David Kinker Takes First Place at Art at the Ranch Plein Air Painting Competition

((L) David Kinker painting at his silliest, best self. (R) Front row, L-R: Sue Lyon-Manley, Patricia Kirk, Ellen Flentge and Janet Rawlings. Back row, L-R: David Kinker, Don Griffith, Kay Baker and Kristen Klug. Not pictured: David McNeill | Photos courtesy of Plein Air Painters of Oregon)

Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) member David Kinker’s painting, Peekaboo, took first place in the People’s Choice Awards at the Art at the Ranch Plein Air Painting Competition on July 9 at Black Butte Ranch. Janet Rawling’s On the Bike Trail took second place, and Patricia Kirk’s Cascade Summer took third place.

The Art at The Ranch event raises funds for the Sisters School District art programs. As part of the event on July 9, PAPO and Black Butte Ranch artists competed in a timed, en plein air painting competition on the Black Butte Ranch properties during the day. Artists painted at Black Butte from 8am-2pm, then framed and turned in their paintings. The paintings were on display with ballots for attendees to vote for their favorite painting in the People’s Choice Awards, presented during the fundraiser’s auction. Proceeds from registrations for the event went to the Sisters School District art programs.

The Plein Air Painters of Oregon want to thank the Art at the Ranch organization, LAYOR Art + Supply and Sage Custom Framing and Gallery for their generous donations to our People’s Choice Awards.

pleinairpaintersoforegon.org