Sunriver Music Festival Performances Continue Through August 23

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

After 17 months of musical silence, appreciative, intelligently distanced audiences are gathering at the SHARC Amphitheater to delight in the 44th season of the Sunriver Music Festival.

The performances are taking place through August 23. Using giant outdoor stages at the SHARC and the Benson Commons, six shows are serving up memorable performances by the Festival Orchestra, with guest artists conducted by two finalists for Music Director: Brett Mitchell and Kelly Kuo.

For ticket information, please visit sunrivermusic.org.

