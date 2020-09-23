Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Hosting Twilight Talks

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Join members of the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory team as they share their passion for science through a series of engaging twilight talks throughout the fall. Talks will take place outdoors in the amphitheater and a different topic will be presented each night. Questions are always welcome and lively discussion is encouraged!

Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30pm — The Equinox: Learn about the seasons and humanity’s ties to the Earth’s relationship with the Sun. Register

Saturday, September 27 at 6pm — Swans of Sunriver: We’ll share our most memorable moments from the Trumpeter Swan Reintroduction Project. Register

Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30pm — Saturn & the Cassini Mission: Register

snco.org