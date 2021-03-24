4 Peaks Music Festival & Live Out Front Presents Live Music in Bend

(Poster | Courtesy of 4 Peaks Music Festival & Live Out Front)

Esteemed songwriter and Railroad Earth front man Todd Sheaffer hits the road this Spring playing a run of intimate, outdoor shows across the Western U.S., joined by Colorado songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Chris Thompson of Coral Creek. These intimate shows feature the songs that have made Railroad Earth one of the hottest tickets on the Newgrass and Jamband festival circuit, presented in a solo format with instrumental accompaniment by Thompson on guitar, bass and dobro. The show includes two sets of original music, with Thompson kicking off the evening followed by Sheaffer performing solo and with accompaniment. As any Sheaffer fan would expect, every show is different and each performance takes the audience on a ride that frequently ends with a cacophonous singalong dance party at your seat. Scheduling and ticket information can be found at: liveoutfront.com/todd-chris-spring-tour.

Live Out Front shows are intimate, socially distanced, outdoor concerts that focus on the raw songs and musicianship of the artist at a time when large productions and social gatherings are not an option. Emerging from the ashes of the live music industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Live Music-Out Front (LiveOutFront.com) represents a new way to enjoy live music and engage with your favorite artists in the era of gathering restrictions and social distancing without the need to travel or deal with large crowds. The Live Out Front Artists Roster includes many top artists from the Americana, Bluegrass, Jamband community, available to play intimate gatherings in solo or small-ensemble configurations.

Todd Sheaffer is the frontman, guitarist and principal songwriter for the legendary jamgrass ensemble Railroad Earth and New Jersey roots rockers From Good Homes. A prolific songwriter, Sheaffer is revered by his fans and admired by his peers for his genius songcraft, his melodic guitar solos and the power and character of his voice. Todd’s audience spans three generations of avid music fans who readily hop on Todd-tour for a chance to hear their favorite songs.

Chris Thompson: CoralCreek.net

Solo Video: youtube.com/watch

Chris Thompson is a Colorado-based songwriter and frontman of Americana/Jamgrass bands Coral Creek and Uptown Toodeloo (Grateful Dead tribute). Produced by newgrass greats Bill Nershi (of String Cheese Incident) and Tim Carbone (of Railroad Earth), Thompson performs a diverse repertoire of original music spanning the genres of rock, country-bluegrass, blues, folk and island music, while engaging audiences with time-tested favorites from the Grateful Dead, The Band, CSN, Neil Young, Jimmy Cliff and more.

Thompson has released six albums of original music, receiving airplay across the U.S., U.K. and Europe; Free Dog (2018), Coral Creek (2015), Forty Years (2012), Watch Me Fly (2012, w/Susannah), The Road Ahead 2010 and Livin On Vacation (2007, w/Susannah). He has played campgrounds, beach bars, concert halls and festival stages across the U.S., Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean, sharing stages with many of his music heroes along the way.

