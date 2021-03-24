The Music Returns — Sunriver Music Festival  Announces Summer Concert Series

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s 44th season of the Summer Festival returns August 14-23 with all concerts outside in the open air. The new season will feature two acclaimed maestros, the finalists for the Festival’s Artistic Director position, leading the world-class Festival Orchestra.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert and one solo piano concert will be held this summer. Classical Concert I launches the season August 14 at the spacious Sunriver SHARC Amphitheatre. All remaining concerts will be at Sunriver Resort’s Besson Commons, the beautiful outdoor venue near the Great Hall. All concerts begin at 6pm and end by 7:30pm.

“We are looking forward to a summer of powerful music and creative resilience,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Our Board, staff and volunteers are nimble and committed to presenting world-class musical experiences for Central Oregon residents and visitors.”

You can place your ticket order now at sunrivermusic.org. With limited capacity in this era of COVID-19, it’s a great time to consider becoming a Friends of the Festival member because seat reservations opened to members April 1 before opening to the public on June 1.

“The comfort and safety of performers and audience is always our high priority,” Iverson added. “If health guidelines change before August, capacity may be increased, but we do expect our limited seating to sell out quickly!”

Concertgoers this summer will have a special treat to see the maestro in action. Artistic Director finalists Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell will each conduct two classical concerts with the full Festival Orchestra plus they’ll share the stage in a special Pops Concert. For more information on these two brilliant conductors, visit the Get to Know Your Festival stories at sunrivermusic.org/announcements.

2021 SUMMER CONCERT SCHEDULE

Classical Concert I — August 14, 2021 — Sunriver SHARC Amphitheatre, 6pm — Maestro Kelly Kuo.

Featuring the most sought-after trio in the world, the Eroica Trio.

Classical Concert II — August 16, 2021 — Sunriver Resort Besson Commons, 6pm — Maestro Kelly Kuo.

Featuring concertmaster Ruth Lenz, violin.

Pops Concert — August 18, 2021 — Besson Commons, 6pm

Co-hosting from the piano, Maestro Kuo and Maestro Mitchell are joined by principal musicians from the orchestra in impressive arrangements of well-known tunes including Bohemian Rhapsody, a Fiddler on the Roof medley, hits from Toto, A-Ha and the beloved John Williams.

Solo Piano Concert — August 20, 2021 — Besson Commons, 6pm

Recognized for his easy virtuosity and bold musicianship, Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu will present a powerful, thoughtful and sensitive solo performance.

Classical Concert III — August 21, 2021 — Besson Commons, 6pm — Maestro Brett Mitchell.

Featuring Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu.

Classical Concert IV — August 23, 2021 — Besson Commons, 6pm — Maestro Brett Mitchell.

Cellist Amit Peled returns to close out the monumental 44th season.

sunrivermusic.org • 541-593-9310 • tickets@sunrivermusic.org