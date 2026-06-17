80 Artists Selected for Sunriver Art Fair

(Husband and wife team, Jennah and Paul Jost of Firesmith Copper in Cheshire, Oregon, bring flame-painted copper to Sunriver Art Fair | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Art Fair)

Sunriver Art Fair welcomes more than 80 artists from across the western states, August 7-9. The art fair, held outdoors in the Village at Sunriver, is a juried, nationally recognized fine arts and crafts event and a favorite summer cultural event for locals and visitors.

The selected artists, chosen from over 200 applications, represent a wide range of mediums: ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking, drawing and mixed media.

With a mix of returning artists and fresh discoveries, there’s something for all styles and budgets.

Michele Gwinup and her late husband, Michael, first brought their pottery to the Sunriver Art Fair in 2012. The Blue Spruce Pottery booth has been a favorite ever since. Daughter Melissa Woodman and her husband Patrick now make all the stoneware and Raku pottery and will be at the fair in August.

A veteran of art fairs across the West, Maia Leisz will make her Sunriver debut with her vibrant oil paintings. Two fiber artists are also first-timers at this year’s fair: Megan Leedom of Bend’s Little Larch Studio mixes traditional weaving and macrame with creations suitable for small or large spaces. Irene Estrin will bring her abstract, nontraditional weavings from Cottage Grove.

You can preview all the artists and plan your visit at sunriverartfair.org.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from this event support the community grant program for nonprofits, helping to provide a strong network of services and educational opportunities to improve the lives of people in south Deschutes County.

Open 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday, August 7 and 8; 9am-3pm Sunday, August 9. Free admission and parking.

sunriverartfair.org • @sunriverartfair