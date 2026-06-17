Dry Canyon Community Art Center Call to Artists

We want to show the creativity of Central Oregon artists at the Dry Canyon Community Art Center. We are inviting artists residing in Central Oregon to submit their art for our next exhibition. You do not have to be a member of any art organization.

It will be a two-month exhibit of 2-D and 3-D art, from Tuesday, August 5, 2026 to Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Exhibit opening reception is Friday, August 7, 2026 from 5-8pm.

The Art Center, located at 415 SW Sixth St., is in the heart of Redmond’s downtown business district.

Key Dates:

Submission Deadline: July 7, 2026

Notification Date: July 10-11 2026

Intake Dates: Sunday August 2 from 12-2pm and Monday, August 3, 2026 from 10am-1pm

Opening Reception: August 7, 2026

Pick up Date: September 27, 2026 from 10am-12pm

Visit drycanyonarts.org/dccac-call-and-guidelines for more information on submission guidelines and how to apply.

drycanyonarts.org