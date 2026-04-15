A Century of Business, Captured on Canvas

How does a business community capture 100 years of history while looking toward the next century? For the Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Centennial Celebration, the answer is a first-of-its-kind interactive art experience.

Subliminal Art Experiences, led by Subliminal Story Artist Mark Jamnik, has announced a unique partnership with the Bend Chamber of Commerce to host a three-part VIP Collective Experience. Across three Bend Chamber events this spring, local business leaders, executives, and Chamber members will contribute to a canvas and Mark will paint a single, unified legacy masterpiece.

The interactive events will take place on April 14 at Biz & Bevs event held at Brian’s Cabinets, May 12 at a Coffee and Commerce event held at Mosaic Community Health, and May 21 at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration at the High Desert Museum. Space is limited for these can’t-miss events.

The Centennial Celebration marks a historic milestone for the Bend Chamber, recognizing 100 years of championing and connecting the region’s business community. This signature event will bring together past and present leaders, members, and partners to reflect on Bend’s economic evolution while celebrating what’s to come in the next century of community impact.

“Our Centennial is a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and to imagine where we’re going together,” said Sara Odendahl, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “What makes this milestone so meaningful is the opportunity to bring our business community together to celebrate our shared history while looking ahead to the next chapter of growth and innovation in Bend.”

During the event, members and guests will be invited to step up to the canvas and add their mark, guided by the central prompt: “Celebrating the past and imagining the future.”

“A centennial is not just a milestone; it is a foundation for the next hundred years,” says Jamnik. “This milestone shows the strength of the type of collaboration the Chamber has in our community and can also highlight the effect the past can have on the future. We wanted to give the Chamber’s members a way to literally co-create a vision for the future. They are not just attending an event, they are building a permanent cultural artifact that honors the legacy of Bend’s business community that can ripple across time.”

Jamnik’s VIP Collective Experience is a fully managed, high-end engagement model designed for premium brands, wealth advisors, and executive teams. As an Outsourced Director of Experience, Jamnik and team facilitates the interactive process so that no artistic skill is required from the guests, resulting in a stunning, professional-grade artwork that serves as a permanent anchor for corporate spaces.

The final Centennial masterpiece, created by the hands of Bend’s top business leaders across all three events, will be unveiled and highlighted as a lasting tribute to the Chamber’s membership and history.

bendchamber.org/events/chamber-events