Tallman Brewing announces Tappin’ Talent Search in Lebanon and Cottage Grove Oregon.

This six-week electrifying showcase is searching to find the best talent in the Northwest and awarding THOUSANDS of dollars in cash & prizes! Singers, musicians, performers… Time to shine! Tallman Brewing and Axe & Fiddle are setting the stage. Come support emerging musicians and performers show us what they got!

How To Enter:

Online at tallmanbrewing.com and complete entry form or contact Breaking Free Media @ jenniferbreakingfree@gmail.com or call 541-815-0574.

Event Time: 6-8pm

Locations:

Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove 657 E Main Street Cottage Grove OR 97424

Tallman Brewing 2055 Primrose St, Lebanon OR 97355

Tappin’ Talent Series Schedule:

★ April 15 // Spotlight Event @ Tallman Brewing

★ April 16 // Spotlight Event @ Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

★ April 22 // Spotlight Event @ Tallman Brewing

★ April 23 // Spotlight Event @ Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

★ April 29 // Spotlight Event @ Tallman Brewing

★ April 30 // Spotlight Event @ Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove

★ May 13 // Semi Finals @ Tallman Brewing

★ May 20 // Final Event @ Tallman Brewing

“It’s important to support emerging musicians and performers in our communities,” states Producer Jennifer Davis of Breaking Free Media. “Staging an opportunity for them to shine helps them keep their eye on the prize and closer to reaching their goals.”

About Tallman Brewing:

Tallman Brewing is a community driven, family friendly, kid friendly and pet friendly establishment hosting 30 taps, ten food trucks with large indoor and outdoor enjoyable space.

tallmanbrewing.com