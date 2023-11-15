A Novel Idea… Unveiled!

Over the last 20 years, A Novel Idea has introduced Deschutes County readers to indelible authors. We’ve read books that made us shed tears of joy and sorrow, and in 2023, we raised the bar with four returning authors from years past. Get ready for another amazing installment of page-turning surprises.

The wait is almost over — on December 2, the Downtown Bend Library transforms into a scene festooned with décor and hints as to which books will be the 2024 A Novel Idea… Read Together selections.

“This year’s program includes a youth title to accompany the 2024 adult selection,” said Deschutes Public Library’s Programs Supervisor Liz Goodrich. “We weren’t expecting to find two books that spoke to each other, but they really do in a beautiful way.”

The Deschutes Public Library Foundation will reveal the 2024 A Novel Idea selections at a public celebration on Saturday, December 2, at the Downtown Bend Library. Doors open at 6pm, and the unveiling takes place upstairs at 6:30pm, featuring literary trivia, small bites by Bleu Bite Catering, and no-host bar by Sips Cocktails.

In 2002, A Novel Idea began with David James Duncan’s The River Why. From 400 participants that first year, the program has grown exponentially, with more than 15,000 people taking part in 2023. It is the largest community read program in Oregon, bolstered by a month of thought-provoking and relevant programming, and wraps up with a free and accessible visit from the author.

“At its core, A Novel Idea is about the readers. Year-after-year they pick up that book regardless of how unconventional it may sound and they give it a go. The selection committee considers dozens of books to find ‘the one’ to keep the program fresh and moving A Novel Idea forward. This year is no exception,” said Goodrich.

Programming for A Novel Idea kicks off in May, including visits from the authors. A visit from the youth edition author takes place on Saturday, May 18, at the Downtown Bend Library, and the final adult author event is Saturday, June 1, at Caldera High School. All programs are free of charge thanks to the support of the Deschutes Public Library Foundation.

Readers can check out a library copy immediately following the reveal on December 2. Paulina Springs Books will be selling copies at the event and local bookstores will have copies available for purchase.

Head to the A Novel Idea website for a look back at the past 20 years.

deschuteslibrary.org • deschuteslibrary.org/novelidea • dplfoundation.org