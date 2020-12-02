A Novel Idea Unveiled, Know Feliz & More from Your Library

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Join Us Online for A Novel Idea… Unveiled!

Good things come to those who wait, and the wait is almost over. Join us online on December 5 as the Deschutes Public Library Foundation unveils the 2021 A Novel Idea book selection during a fun-filled virtual event — complete with a plot twist. Log on early to test your A Novel Idea trivia knowledge, and find recipes and music inspired by this year’s book to help set the ambiance. The book will be revealed followed by a message from the author. To join in, watch live on our YouTube channel or on our Facebook page. And be sure to check out our Novel Idea website, where you can vote for your favorite selection from years past, find a fun menu (with book hints) to accompany the unveiling, discover great resources for book clubs and more.

What is your favorite A Novel Idea book? Take the poll here!

Using Your Library: Update

Recently, Governor Brown announced new statewide restrictions due to increasing cases of COVID — 19. The Library is making changes to further limit the number of people in library buildings as well as the amount of time they spend there. While book drops remain open and Library hours remain unchanged, building occupancy is reduced at all locations and customer visit times are shortened to a maximum of 30 minutes. Appropriate face coverings are mandatory at all times when visiting your library. We encourage customers to use our online resources as well as curbside pick-up service as much as possible. Get the latest information about the current state of library operations here.

Thank You, Deschutes County!

After six years of planning and meeting with more than 6,000 community members, Deschutes County voters passed the Library’s bond measure during the November election. We look forward to putting our vision into action and updating and expanding library buildings and services to better serve people throughout Deschutes County. You can learn more about the years-long vision process here. Thank you for supporting libraries. We look forward to growing with you in the years to come!

The Perfect Gift for the Book Lover in Your Life

If you’re starting to think of holiday gifts, here’s a great one for the book lover in your life: tickets to the full Author! Author! literary series. Because all events are taking place online, you can give this gift to anyone, anywhere. For $60, the full line-up features Tayari Jones in conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert, Ta-Nehisi Coates in conversation with Mitchell S. Jackson and Nicolas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn in conversation. All ticket sales support library programs and services that are not funded through tax dollars. Learn more and purchase tickets online here.

Wrapping Up Our Centennial Celebration

As 2020 comes to a close, we’re taking our final look back at 100 years of service to Deschutes County. Don’t miss the list of ways you can use your library, which is building to 100 by the end of the year. You can take a look back at 100 years of library history. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to stop by your local library to pick up your free celebratory tote! They’re made of durable, washable canvas and are available (one per customer) while supplies last.

Online in December: Know Feliz!

Make new holiday memories and celebrate the festive season as we Know Feliz this December. A beloved tradition continues virtually with Train Man, and a new theatrical performance of A Christmas Carol takes center stage. Grab your ski pass to visit Lost Oregon Ski Areas and shake up new Holiday Cocktails. Indulge in local music performances to lift your spirit and find meaning behind Mexico’s New Year’s rituals to help ring in a prosperous 2021. You’ll find a full listing of programs, with details on how to access them, on our website.

Seeking Applicants for Library Board Vacancy

The Deschutes Public Library Board is seeking applicants for a vacancy in the Zone 2 position, which represents Sisters, Tumalo, parts of east and north Bend and surrounding areas. To be eligible to fill the vacancy, an applicant must be a resident of Zone 2 of the Deschutes Public Library District. All applicants must submit an application by 4pm on Friday, December 11. An individual selected by the Library Board from among the applicants will be appointed to fill the vacant position starting January 1, 2021, and will be expected to join the Board for its January 13, 2021, meeting. Click here to learn more about the Zone location and how to apply.

Too Much Time Online? Try These Hands-on Activity Kits

While we can’t be together in person for story times and crafts, we’re working to make sure kids and teens have access to fun hands-on activities that break up the monotony of screen time and help foster their creativity. Be sure to check out our online calendar for December and look for Grab & Go Kits and Activity Pick-ups. Just stop by your library on the days and times listed to pick up your materials. Looking for even more was to get creative? Be sure to check out Creativebug, which features 1000+ videos on arts and crafts workshops and techniques for all ages, from kids to adults.

Newsletters

We offer several newsletters, including ones specifically for small businesses, writers, the legal community, educators and nonprofits. Subscribe here.

Events

ONLINE PROGRAMS IN DECEMBER

Story Time Online

New story times are posted every week in English and Spanish on our website. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for even more, including STEAM programs and scavenger hunts.

KIDS

Weekly Children’s Activity — Pick up a weekly craft kit for kids from your library; visit our web calendar for locations and days

Music and Movement — 12/7, 12/17

Tin Foil Icicles — 12/16

Graphic Novel Book Buzz — 12/10

Make Indoor Snow — 12/17

FAMILIES AND ALL AGES

Space Case: Reading — 12/2

Space Case: Activities — 12/9

Space Case: Books Discussion — 12/16

TWEENS/TEENS

Write On! Swag Bags for Teens — Beginning 12/15

EN ESPAÑOL

¡Diviértete con Libros! en Línea

Tu Próximo Libro — 12/12, 12/26

Abogado en la Biblioteca — 12/2, 12/9, 12/16,

Creando con Cuentos — 12/3

ADULTS

Lost Oregon Ski Areas — 12/1

Train Man Retrospective — 12/2

Lawyer in the Library — 12/2, 12/9, 12/16

A Novel Idea 2021 Unveiled — 12/5

Finding Grants from Home — 12/8

Buy the Right Laptop — 12/9

Billy Mickelson Performance — 12/10

A Christmas Carol Readers’ Theater — 12/13

Dennis McGregor Performance — 12/16

Holiday Cocktails Demonstration — 12/16

Pagan Origins of Holiday Traditions — 12/17

DIY Holiday Décor — 12/19

Rhodd Caldwell Performs A Child’s Christmas in Wales — 12/20

Christmas in Mexico: Importance and Adaptations — 12/22

Mexican New Year: Traditions and Rituals — 12/28

“WRITE HERE!” PROGRAMS

Central Oregon Writers Guild Holiday Party — 12/8

When the Muse Stands You Up — 12/12

The Green Revolution in Nepal — 12/15

BOOK CLUBS

Sunriver: Book Party — 12/9

Redmond: Book Party — 12/10

Downtown Bend: Book Party — 12/11

East Bend: Book Party — 12/15

Sisters: Book Party — 12/30

Lunch & Learn for Online Book Club Leaders — 12/23

Upcoming Closures

December 24 & 25: All libraries closed for Christmas holiday

January 1, 2021: All libraries closed for New Year’s Day

