Sisters Folk Festival Winter Jam Online Fundraiser Open for Bidding 

The Sisters Folk Festival’s (SFF) Winter JAM Online Fundraiser is now open for bidding through Saturday, December 5 at 6pm. You can bid on (and win!) vacation/accommodations, virtual and in-person house concerts, musical instruments, food and beverage packages, indoor/outdoor adventure packages, SFF merch and more!

We also have two amazing raffle items, a Breedlove Ed Gerhard Signature Model acoustic guitar and an M. David custom mandolin. Raffle tickets are limited to 200 each, so consider buying multiple tickets to increase your odds of winning!

You also have the opportunity to support the mission of Sisters Folk Festival through a paddle raise donation, an outright tax-deductible gift to SFF. Each day we’ll be giving away a special prize, and your paddle raise gift will automatically enter you for the day’s prize, plus entry into our Grand Prize drawing on December 31: a two-person pod for one of our 2021 summer concerts, plus $100 gift certificates to both Birkenstock Bend and Sisters Coffee Company!

Join Us Friday for Our Free Livestream Celebration!

We’re offering a free livestream celebration on Friday, December 4 at 6pm from our SFF website! The 75-minute program will provide a look into the SFF organization, interviews and insight into 2021 plans, plus unique performances from Le Vent du Nord, Judith Hill, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, Beth Wood, Martyn Joseph, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Kristen Grainger & True North, The Parnells and Jenner Fox Band.

