A Refresh of Art in Sunriver Galleries

(Where the Sky Bleeds Pink and the Wolves Run Wild by Gracie, sixth grade)

We welcome everyone to what we hope is a prosperous 2026. Last year was an exciting year with the growth of many of the galleries in Sunriver, and the addition of the gallery space at the Public Safety Building. With the new year, all of our spaces are rotating to exciting art that highlights the fun and beauty of Sunriver.

The Betty Gray Gallery of art at the Sunriver Lodge is currently showing its always-popular Youth Art Challenge upstairs. These young and talented artists range from fourth to eighth grade, and are showing their interpretation of the theme: “To my future self.” These delightful pieces show the future of art in Central Oregon, with a variety of mediums. Nearly all of the pieces are for sale, and patrons may contribute to any or all of the artists to encourage them to keep producing their works. This show will be on display until the end of January.

Downstairs, the Betty Gray Gallery is featuring the wooden sculptures of local artist Jim Fister. Jim finds cast-off woods and creates pieces that allow the wood grain to show flow and direction, which creates composed pieces that highlight the wood rather than tooling. Jim’s show will move to the Public Safety Building in mid-January, and will be featured along with the photography of Barb Gonzalez. The Public Safety Building space is open weekdays from 9am to 4pm. It is located at 57455 Abbot Dr. between Circles 3 and 4 in Sunriver.

Fiber, Fabric and Story opens on January 11 at the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery and runs through March. The exhibit highlights 12 artists who are using fabric, mixed media and other textiles in surprising ways. It invites them to share the stories behind their work – their inspiration and process. There will be an opening reception Sunday, January 11 at 11:15am. The gallery is located at 18139 Cottonwood Road in Sunriver, inside Sunriver Christian Fellowship. The gallery is open weekdays, 1-4pm and directly after church service on Sunday.

Art of every type is exciting for the viewer. Central Oregon has a variety of talented artists, from young students to seasoned professionals. Come visit Sunriver to see these displays, along with the existing retail art galleries in the area, to view the best of our local artists.