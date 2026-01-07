NEW PERSPECTIVE FOR 2026

ARIES~ The need to be responsible takes over the first half of January. Everything gets easier after the 20th. Find some quiet time in February and listen to your intuition when making choices. Big decisions after the 14th will lead to new beginnings. Step back during the first part of March. Do what you love after the 6th and realize a little bit of structure after the 30th will be helpful. Lots of new beginnings during April give you hope and the incentive to move forward. A change of plans after the 24th will be exactly what you need. Take care of business during the first part of May and believe that you have what it takes to create what you want. Nurture yourself after the 19th and remember why self care is important. Use what you have learned in June and it will help you build a future. A change of direction will be necessary in order to move forward. Patience is required in July and taking your time will make a big difference. Many things are changing and you will need to adjust. Relationships become a priority in August so remember those dear to you. Be mindful of the people around you and be sure to choose loving words. September is intense and it will be helpful to slow down. Think about what you want next before you take a leap of faith. Situations are changing in October and endings are possible. Remind yourself to be kind to yourself and others. November brings healing so keep your heart open to what is happening. Stay true to yourself and remember who you are. Let go in December and take a chance if you feel ready for a big change. Do what you are good at and realize you are ready.

TAURUS~ Welcome cooperation in January and use it to make change. Be ready to adjust your plan during the second half of the month in order to keep moving forward. Listen to your inner voice in February and trust what you hear. New beginnings at the end of the month will require decisions. Choose loving words in March and be grateful to those who are helping you. Have faith in the process as the month comes to an end. Be flexible in April if you want a fresh start. Keep it simple and appreciate the support you receive. Ask for what you want in May and be ready to what happens next. Make a plan near the 18th and then follow it. Slow down in June and let yourself rest. Somethings will take longer than you thought. Think before you speak in July and consider keeping your opinion to yourself. Opportunities are available if you are willing to be honest about what you want. Be mindful in August and realize what your body needs. Doing something that is good for you will be helpful. Appreciate your relationships in September and remember to be grateful. Listen to the insight of others and let them assist you in your journey. Step back in October and realize where you need to let go. Emotions are complicated and endings are very likely. Regroup in November and notice what needs your attention. Take your time as you rebuild parts of your life. Speak up in December and be honest about what you need. Be willing to do the work and realize it’s up to you to make new choices.

GEMINI~ Take care of responsibilities as the month begins. Everything speeds up after the 20th. Find quiet time in February and let yourself rest. Make a point of listening to your body and your higher self. Be willing to wait in March and realize your time will come later. Create a plan at the end of the month and be mindful of following it. New beginnings in April happen quickly and it’s important to feel ready. A change of direction at the end of the month will be necessary. Speak up in May and choose loving words. Slow down at the end of the month and pay attention to details. Rearrange something in June and notice what a difference this makes. Put yourself first and you will feel mach better. Try something new in July and realize it is smart to be selfish. Be grateful to your relationships in August and remember how helpful they have been. Focus on yourself in September and leave others to take care of themselves. Realize some things are simply going to need more time. Emotions could be confusing in October so be sure you are honest about how you feel. An open heart will help everything work out better. Watch and wait in November and let go of trying to fix other people. An optimistic approach in December will make a big difference. Smile and remind yourself that you can move forward.

CANCER~ Make a decision in January and be ready to follow through. Change is strong after the 20th and it will be important to stay open. Listen to your higher self in February and be honest about what you hear. Be patient in March when somethings take longer than expected. Good news comes after the 19th and will be worth waiting for. Mind your own business in April and let other people do the same. Keep it simple after the 9th and realize you can do a lot on your own. Create a plan in May and realize you may need to adjust it. Do something to make your home more comfortable. Revisit an old situation in June and be honest about what you are learning. Keep your thoughts to yourself and simply take care of your needs. Be happy for others in July and trust that your time will come in the near future. Watch and be aware that some things are not what they seem to be. Ask for what you want in August and be sure you are specific. Move slowly after the 11th and pay attention to details. Say “Yes” to something new in September and be sure to stay open to the possibilities. Follow your heart after the 10th and notice where it leads you. An emotional October will help you clarify your situation. Opportunities are available when you are willing to let go of the past. Listen for the messages in November and let them guide you. Solutions are available after the 25th so be patient with the process. Trust what happens in December and you could be delightfully surprised. Follow the instructions that are given and you appreciate the guidance.

LEO~ Decisions are made in January and you will need to be patient with what happens next. Change after the 20th could come quickly and it’s important to stay flexible. Step back in February and get ready for what is coming. More decisions after the 14th will require you to make a choice. Trust yourself in March and keep all explanations simple. Move slowly after the 30th and be sure to follow the rules. Move forward in April and celebrate what is coming your way. A change of heart on the 24th will open doors for your future. Make a list in May of all of the things you want to do. Talk about your ideas after the 17th and be patient with those who are listening. Do what you love in June and realize how important this is. Take care of your body in July and do what is good for you. Be willing to try new things and notice how they make you feel. Speak your truth in August and be sure to choose loving words. Understand that you can accomplish more by moving slowly. Listen to your relationships in September and respect the people who support you. Work behind the scenes in preparation for what’s coming. Shine your light for all to see in October and notice how good that feels. Share your happiness with everyone. It’s back to business in November so take care of what needs to be done. Hard work will pay off in the long run. Be a leader in December and do it in a way that other people want to follow. Remember that honesty will inspire others to support you.

VIRGO~ Make a plan in January and ask for help to make it happen. Changes after the 20th are unexpected and will require quick thinking. Blind faith is necessary in February in order to move forward. Trust your intuition and do what feels right. New beginnings in March require a plan and healthy boundaries. Talk about your needs and make them important. Keep it simple in April and let go of trying to fix the situation. Information comes available after the 15th and things will make more sense. Follow the rules in May and pay attention to details. Listen to your body and make healthy choices. Choose your words carefully in June and be as honest as possible. A plot twist after the 28th could make you question what to do next. Patience is required in July and it’s important to follow your heart. Opportunities are available when you are honest about what you want. Speak up in August if you want to make big changes. Take the necessary steps if you feel ready. Ask for help in September and stay open to being supported. Move slowly until the 30th then get ready for everything to speed up. October may feel like a roller coaster, filled with ups and downs. Let your emotions show if you want assistance. Talk about what’s in your heart in November and consider all of your options.Take action after the 25th and realize it is time. Keep going in December and you could be amazed at what you achieve. Stay focused on your goal and remember what is important.

LIBRA~ Be strong in January and realize the decisions are up to you. Listen to yourself and do what you know feels right. Think about your happiness in February and encourage yourself to be selfish. More decisions need to be made after the 14th and it’s important to act quickly. Keep it simple in March and let go of needing permission. Remind yourself that you know exactly what you want. Check in with your body in April and do what makes you feel best. A fresh approach to an old situation will make it easier to move forward. Something from your past may need your attention in May. Speak openly and honestly and it can resolve quickly. Multi tasking will become normal in June and you will get a lot done. Take pride in your work and do everything with integrity. Patience is necessary in July until at least the 23rd. An optimistic approach will be helpful. Listen to your heart in August and give relationships your attention. Remind yourself who and what is the most important. Conversations noticeably improve in September and it’s easy to ask for what you want. Be open and honest if you expect people to help you. Relationships are challenging in October when emotions become intense. Be gentle with yourself and those around you all month. Situations improve in November and it’s still important to be kind. Choose loving words when talking about difficult topics. Clear your slate in December and make space to do something new. Think positive as you find yourself leading the way.

SCORPIO~ Choices need to be made in January that will set the tone for the year. Be brave and do what you know is best. Listen to your intuition in February as it guides you to move forward. Realize more decisions need to be made before the end of the month. Keep your life simple in March and consider taking time for yourself. Step away from responsibilities a bit and let yourself relax. April brings more choices and you need to decide quickly and then move on. Hesitation will only complicate the situation. Check in with your physical body in May and be honest about what you discover. Do whatever it takes to help you feel healthy. Create a plan in June and follow it step by step. Realize you are the only one that knows what you really need. Opportunities could be distracting in July so be sure you have time before you commit. Take care of what you already have on your plate before you put more on it. Delegate some of your duties in August to those who have more free time. It’s good for you to let other people help. Find a creative outlet in September and remember how important this is. Enjoy something that you love. Emotions are strong in October and it will be important to find time to relax. Remind yourself that being selfish can be very good for you. Talk about your feelings in November and remember to be patient with others. Words are intense after the 11th and it’s important to be gentle. December is a time to be optimistic and hopeful. Have faith that you are making good choices.

SAGITTARIUS~ Be patient in January and realize you are involved in an important process. Use kind words and have faith in your outcome. Have faith in February as you discover that some things take more time than you thought they would. Decisions are made after the 14th and you will be glad you waited. New beginnings are plentiful in March and you can celebrate what is happening. Smile and be grateful for the changes. A fresh start in April is exactly what you have wanted. Share your joy with those around you and know you have made a good choice. Hard work is required in May and you will need to remind yourself that this is all part of the changes. Believe in the people in your life and let them help you. Life slows down a bit in June so take time to relax and enjoy. Unexpected things at the end of the month will turn out just fine. Opportunities begin to show up in July and it’s important to stay open to new experiences. Be honest with yourself about what works for you. Conversations are helpful in August especially after the 9th. Listen with an open heart and realize what you need to do. Appreciate your relationships in September and show them how much you care. Remind yourself that you need to let other people help you. Emotions are strong in October and you need to be patient with yourself and others. Realize there is more to life than just working and find time to play. Develop a system in November that will help you be more efficient. Share your ideas and listen to what the people in your life are saying. December is full steam ahead and it will be important to remember to be kind. Choose loving words in all of your conversations.

CAPRICORN~ Take charge of your life in January and make the necessary changes. You know what you want to do and you realize it is time. Find a gentle approach in February and everyone has their own way to do things. Watch and learn from what you observe. Keep it simple in March and find time to do something you enjoy. Make space for something new in your life and realize how important this is. Open your heart to the people around you in April and let them show you how much they care. Give yourself permission to be loved and supported. Create a plan in May that includes all of what you want to do this year. Be honest with yourself about what you truly desire. Listen to your loved ones in June as they share their feelings with you. Be compassionate about their needs and realize how much they trust you. Do what you love in July and realize how important this is. Speak your truth to the people in your life and understand that they want to hear how you feel. Do something special for yourself in August and promise yourself that you will continue to do this. Look back on the plan you created and be sure you are following it. Slow down in September and get ready for what’s coming next. Take good care of yourself so that you can feel as healthy as possible. Do some soul searching in October and discover that it’s time for healing. Forgive yourself completely and know that you deserve this. Find peace in November and be grateful for the choices you are making. Listen to your inner dialog and be sure you are being supportive. December is about celebrating everything that have done this year. Be proud of yourself and begin making a new plan for next year.

AQUARIUS~ Create a plan in January and realize how many changes you want to make. Remind yourself that you need to do the things that you enjoy. Trust your intuition in February as it begins showing you what you need to do next. Be honest with yourself and get ready for what’s coming. New beginnings in March are just the start of more changes in the near future. Be optimistic about your ability to create an amazing life. Make yourself important in April and take care of whatever you need. Keep it simple and realize your happiness matters. Follow your plan in May and pay attention to the details. Remind yourself that this is your idea and that you can do this. Slow down a bit in June and find time to regroup. A little relaxation will make a big difference. Try something new in July and discover how good this feels. Remember that you thrive when you are joyful. Appreciate your relationships in August and remember to tell them how you feel. Let your gratitude show in the way that you treat the people you care about. Open your heart to the people who love you and let them support you in your journey. Say “Yes” when given new opportunities and remind yourself how lucky you are. Be honest about how you feel in October and let your feelings inspire you to do something important. Look at your life and notice the changes that you have made. November is a time to let go of what no longer works for you. Remind yourself that you are simply making room for more happiness. An optimistic attitude in December is contagious and will be inspirational to others. A kind a loving approach will make a huge difference in what happens next.

PISCES~ Decisions are being made in January that will impact the rest of this year. Share your joy with those around you and let them celebrate with you. Your intuition is very strong in February and it is important that you listen. Be honest about what you hear and get ready to make the changes. New beginnings in March are just the beginning of more to come. Trust yourself enough to be excited about what you are learning. Take a leap of faith in April and believe in your ability to succeed. Stay focused on your happiness and continue to make it important. Slow down in May and pay attention to details. Remind yourself that you are both smart and capable. Find some quiet time in June and listen to your inner voice. Check in and be sure you are taking good care of yourself. Take care of a lot of little things in July and realize you are tying up loose ends. Remember that this is necessary in order to move forward. Spend time with those you love in August and share your dreams with them. Let them know that you are making your happiness important. Follow your heart in September and find joy in what you are choosing. Feel what a difference you are making in your life simply by choosing what you love. Explore new things that offer a deeper connection with yourself in October. Rediscover how amazing you are and feel grateful for what you are learning. Quiet time in November will make a big difference. Trust enough to feel what your body wants to do next. December is a time to celebrate yourself and begin making a plan for next year. Be grateful for all that you have done for yourself.

Love and Light Always, Eileen Lock

Clairvoyant Astrologer / Spiritual Medium

1471 NW Newport Ave., Bend, Oregon 97703 • 541-389-1159

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music.

eileenlock.freeservers.com • oneheartministry.freeservers.com