A Special August Weekend at PLAYA with Ellen Waterston

Inspire Your Inner Author

The Writing Ranch and the High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon. Spend four days in August nurturing your love of writing at Lost in Place!

Daily generative writing workshops will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by guest faculty. Prompts will focus on returning established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration.

LOST IN PLACE WRITING INTENSIVE

Thursday, August 12-Sunday, August 15

$700 per person, all-inclusive

Register with $350 deposit by July 1

Questions can be directed to info@writingranch.com.

Playa Artists Come to the Museum

PLAYA at Summer Lake comes to life at the Museum in An Education of Arid Places, opening Saturday, June 12.

The artwork of three artist in residency alumni captures the desert landscape surrounding PLAYA. Giving us a glimpse into the High Desert are artists Deb Stoner of Portland, Peter de Lory of Seattle and Bend’s own Nancy Floyd.

Exhibition Opening: An Education of Arid Places

Saturday, June 12

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

A Playa Experience Just For You

Discover PLAYA at Summer Lake in a workshop with your name on it. Here’s a taste of upcoming workshops.

Pigment and Water with Daniela Naomi Molnar: July 8-12

An Education of Arid Places with Diana Six: August 19-23

Beginning Astrophotography: Milky Way Nightscapes with Kevin Morefield: August 27-29

Desert Soundscapes & Deep Listening Ecology with Dana Reason: September 3-5

Where the Land Meets the Eye with Craig Childs: September 10-12

Great Basin Natural History with Pepper Trail & Daniele McKay: September 16-19

Writing in the Oasis with Jennifer Elise Foerster: September 23-26

Learn more about these unique opportunities, and experience the High Desert in a new way. Don’t forget — Museum members receive a ten percent discount on PLAYA programs!

