(Graphic | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

John Legend is headed to the Les Schwab Amphitheater on September 12! He’ll be joined by The War and Treaty.

Two-day online presale started today at 10am and runs through Thursday, June 10, at 10pm at bendconcerts.com/event/John-Legend.

Password = local

General onsale starts Friday, June 11, at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill store in the Old Mill District and online at bendconcerts.com/event/John-Legend.

