A Special September Weekend at PLAYA with Ellen Waterston

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)
Spend four days in September nurturing your creative side at Lost in Place. The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon.
September 8-11, 2022
Daily generative writing workshops, led by High Desert writer and poet Ellen Waterston, will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions. Prompts will focus on returning both established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration.
Lost in Place Guest Faculty
Jon Nelson, High Desert Museum curator of wildlife
Dennis Jenkins, noted archaeologist, Field School Director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon
Ellen Waterston, author, founder of the Writing Ranch and instructor at OSU-Cascade’s Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing
Lost in Place Writing Intensive
Thursday, September 8-Sunday, September 11
PLAYA at Summer Lake
$750 per person, all-inclusive
Questions can be directed to info@writingranch.com.