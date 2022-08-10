A Special September Weekend at PLAYA with Ellen Waterston

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Spend four days in September nurturing your creative side at Lost in Place. The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at PLAYA, an arts and sciences residency campus located on Summer Lake, Oregon.

September 8-11, 2022

Daily generative writing workshops, led by High Desert writer and poet Ellen Waterston, will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions. Prompts will focus on returning both established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration.

Lost in Place Guest Faculty

Jon Nelson, High Desert Museum curator of wildlife

Dennis Jenkins, noted archaeologist, Field School Director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon

Ellen Waterston, author, founder of the Writing Ranch and instructor at OSU-Cascade’s Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing

Lost in Place Writing Intensive

Thursday, September 8-Sunday, September 11

PLAYA at Summer Lake

$750 per person, all-inclusive

Register Today!

Questions can be directed to info@writingranch.com.

highdesertmuseum.org