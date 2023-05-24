A Special September Weekend

(Lost in Place Writing Intensive at PLAYA at Summer Lake, 2022 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Nurture Your Love of Writing

Spend four days this fall nurturing your creative side at Lost in Place . The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend writing intensive at the Malheur Field Station , located near Princeton, Oregon.

Lost in Place: Malheur Field Station Nature Writing Intensive

September 28-October 1, 2023

Daily generative writing workshops will be led by High Desert writer and OSU-Cascades MFA instructor Ellen Waterston.

Workshops will be informed and complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by naturalist and High Desert Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson.

Daily workshops will also be complemented by field trips and discussions with noted archaeologist Dennis Jenkins, field school director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History Museum/University of Oregon.

Space is limited. RSVP today!

Learn More