PSU’s Archaeology Roadshow Returns to Deschutes Historical Museum on Saturday

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Historical Museum)

Portland State University’s (PSU) Archaeology Roadshow returns to the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend on Saturday, May 27 from 11am to 3pm.

The open-air event seeks to introduce the public to local heritage and the science of archaeology in a fun, hands-on way, while instilling a sense of stewardship for cultural resources. The Roadshow features presentations and activities hosted by archaeologists and community members with local and traditional knowledge from universities, federal and state agencies, tribes, archaeology companies and nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the exhibits and activities, a panel of experts in archaeology and geology will be on hand to identify the personal artifacts visitors bring. Stone, bone, woven, plant and historical items are welcome. Please do not bring live plants or animals. No appraisals will be given; the Archaeology Roadshow does not authenticate or value items for sale.

Archaeology Roadshow Central Oregon is organized by Portland State University and is made possible by a generous grant from the Deschutes Cultural Coalition. The event is hosted by the Deschutes Historical Museum and the Archaeology Society of Central Oregon.

For more information on the Roadshow, visit pdx.edu/anthropology/archaeology-roadshow.

deschuteshistory.org