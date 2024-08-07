A Summer of Art in Betty Gray Gallery

(Redwood Sunburst by Barb Gonzalez)

The Betty Gray Gallery at the Sunriver Lodge is welcoming our summer visitors and residents with two shows that run through September. Both are familiar names in the region, and have displayed in the gallery previously. The exhibits complement the great variety of art and music that Sunriver offers in August. Make sure to come visit the Music Festival, or the Summer Art Show in the Village.

The downstairs gallery features the photography of Barb Gonzalez. Gonzalez roams the U.S. and the Pacific Northwest looking for the natural wonders that the country holds. She worked as a travel photographer for 15 years, which allows her to connect to the uniqueness of the region. Her fine-art photography uses this experience to connect more deeply to her subjects, using light and composition to transport the viewer to the moment. Her display has both local and global photos, exploring the night sky, landscapes, streams and other delightful natural subjects.

The upstairs gallery features the amazing work of David Kreitzer, who has displayed his works professionally for over 55 years. He has displayed all over America over his career, with many of his works in prominent private and public collections. Locally, he is a past winner of the Sunriver Music Festival poster art competition, and shows regularly in the area. He styles his work in the contemporary realist tradition, and says that his oils and watercolors are meant to become objects of meditation and healing for the viewers. His works include both figures and landscapes, and fit a variety of sizes and format designed to please any audience. Kreitzer’s work includes a review of his decades of work with a good variety of subjects.

Please make sure to visit the displays, and watch the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver and Sunriver Lodge activities calendars for an artists’ reception in August. Enjoy Sunriver and all it has to offer on the art scene this summer.