Classical Concerts: EARTH & WATER | August 11 & 18

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)
We’re excited to see you at the upcoming concerts in Bend and Sunriver. Join for Classical Concerts themed around the elements Earth (August 11) and Water (August 18), plus a Pops Concert celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway & Film (August 13). Discover the Symphony with the whole family on August 15!
2024 Sunriver Music Festival: August 10-23
Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell
full season schedule | season brochure
Classical Concert: EARTH
Sunday, August 11 — 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Orion Weiss, piano
IVES (arr. Schuman) Variations on America
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral
Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets
Pops Concert
Tuesday, August 13 — 7:30pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof and Leonard Bernstein’s Fancy Free) and Film (The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady and Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther).
Tickets start at $53; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets
Discover the Symphony
Thursday, August 15 — 3pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with the full Festival Orchestra. The program includes works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bernstein, Strauss and the Finale from Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian, performed by pianist Gabe Reed (2024 Young Artist Scholarship recipient).
An instrument petting zoo is offered prior to the concert.
G/A tickets are $15; age 17 & under FREE
details | tickets
Classical Concert: WATER
Sunday, August 18 — 3pm
Tower Theatre, Bend
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
J. STRAUSS II The Blue Danube
DEBUSSY (orch. Büsser) The Sunken Cathedral
HANDEL (arr. Harty) Water Music Suite
SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish
Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets