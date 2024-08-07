Classical Concerts: EARTH & WATER | August 11 & 18

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

We’re excited to see you at the upcoming concerts in Bend and Sunriver. Join for Classical Concerts themed around the elements Earth (August 11) and Water (August 18), plus a Pops Concert celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway & Film (August 13). Discover the Symphony with the whole family on August 15!

2024 Sunriver Music Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Sunday, August 11 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Orion Weiss, piano

IVES (arr. Schuman) Variations on America

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Tuesday, August 13 — 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof and Leonard Bernstein’s Fancy Free) and Film (The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady and Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther).

Tickets start at $53; age 25 & under $25

Thursday, August 15 — 3pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with the full Festival Orchestra. The program includes works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bernstein, Strauss and the Finale from Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian, performed by pianist Gabe Reed (2024 Young Artist Scholarship recipient).

An instrument petting zoo is offered prior to the concert.

G/A tickets are $15; age 17 & under FREE

Sunday, August 18 — 3pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

J. STRAUSS II The Blue Danube

DEBUSSY (orch. Büsser) The Sunken Cathedral

HANDEL (arr. Harty) Water Music Suite

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, Rhenish

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

