A Woven Journey on Display at COCC Gallery

(Weavings from Dee Ford Potter’s A Life Worth Living. Photo by Carolyn Bunker)

Oregon woven arts luminary Dee Ford Potter will be sharing a 58-year retrospective collection, titled A Life Well Woven, at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from September 22 to December 7, with a reception at 4pm on Wednesday, October 1.

Potter’s woven work has exhibited nationally and internationally. “I create woven art inspired by my life experiences,” said the Bend artist, who references rafting the Grand Canyon, serving as an artist ambassador in China and exhibiting work in Paris as enduring threads of her own journey. “Using traditional and nontraditional materials, skills, techniques and my hands on a loom, I create fine art statement pieces with titles hinting of my internal explorations, leading the viewer to contemplate thoughts not obvious or previously considered.”

A weaver and printmaker since the 1960s, Potter has been an active, guiding member of the state’s weaving community. She founded the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild in 1973, and the Weaving Guilds of Oregon, or WeGO, in 1982 — a statewide organization dedicated to sharing and promoting fiber arts information, resources and education.

For complete Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu/library