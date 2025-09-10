Beyond the Frame

((Left) Tranquility, (Right) Lakeside by Steve J. Giardini)

There is a difference between “looking” and “seeing.” Bend photographer Steve J. Giardini uses his camera to see and create expressive photographic art that combines human skill with creative imagination.

Steve’s early image making was objective, representational. “I looked at and documented the landscape. In my new work, I see and interpret the subject. It’s much more subjective and expressive. I embed my personal experiences, concepts and emotions in each new photograph.”

He calls it Blissful Exploration. Several pieces are now on display at Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop.

This new creative approach is driven by Steve’s personal need to explore, experiment, learn new things and take risks. It’s less about the aesthetic and more about his artistic investment in creating it. Many would describe this new collection as “abstract,” but Steve characterizes it as innovative and imaginative. “I hope the viewer can generate their own interpretation or story, independent of what I experienced and felt when creating it.”

Steve’s artwork is unique. He did not invent his methods and processes, but relatively few photographers practice the methods he employs. He blends and combines images to create distinctive subjects. Some are created in-camera by skillful manipulation of digital settings. Others are made in post-production using photo editing software on the computer. His creativity doesn’t stop there; he also uses gel plate monoprints as backgrounds for images, giving them a painterly look and feel. “My creative process is as meaningful and rewarding as the final print produced,” he says.

“The piece called Tranquility is two photographs, both taken at the Portland Japanese Gardens. The setting was inviting, peaceful and tranquil. I wanted to capture that mood and express this experience. Using the quintessential Japanese parasol as the primary subject, I overlaid the white sands of the raked garden. The combination was a perfect representation of my mood and experience.”

Steve’s creative journey began in the early 1980s. Looking for a hobby that would provide both a technical challenge and a needed distraction from his work as a paramedic, Steve took a few photography classes at the local university. Before long, he built a home darkroom, began taking photos and started developing and printing black-and-white film. Black and white is still a favorite genre. Unfortunately, family and work demanded more time, and the hobby dwindled. After retiring in 2010, the creative spirit was rekindled.

As Steve’s new creative journey takes the path less traveled, he knows courage will become an important attribute. Defying convention in a world of thumbs-up or down approval and acceptance, he hopes that he can attract an audience willing to invest the time and effort to appreciate artwork that is both aesthetically pleasing and purposefully challenging.

In addition to being a professional creative artist, Steve is a teacher, mentor, workshop leader and speaker. He teaches at COCC as well as in group or one-on-one sessions. Based in Bend, he travels throughout the western United States to capture what interests him. He is represented at Sisters Gallery and Frame, 222 West Hood Avenue in Sisters and online.

stevegiardini.com