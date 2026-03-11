Abstract Art Exhibition at Bend, Student’s Showcase at Redmond

(Left)Satsumas on the Moon by Andrew C.M. Lorish (Right) Fellowship by Wick L. Dundon

((Left)Satsumas on the Moon by Andrew C.M. Lorish (Right) Fellowship by Wick L. Dundon)

Abstract Art Exhibition at COCC a Vivid Reaction to Space and Color

Satsumas on the Moon, a collection of abstract paintings by local artist Andrew C.M. Lorish, will be on display at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from March 23 to June 10, with a reception from 4-5:30pm on Thursday, April 2. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library.

The paintings on panel are a deep exploration of color, formal abstractions that are inspired by a world focused on the future, yet struggling with self-awareness, according to the artist. Originally from Eugene, Lorish is currently a senior instructor of art and art, media and technology at Oregon State University-Cascades, and is a former COCC art instructor.

Lorish studied print media at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and received an MFA in visual studies from the Pacific Northwest College of Art. Selected exhibitions include Scalehouse Gallery in Bend, False Front Gallery in Portland and Rockerill in Charleroi, Belgium.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

COCC Redmond Showcases Student’s Artwork

Central Oregon Community College’s Redmond campus is showcasing the work of COCC art student Wick L. Dundon now until May 29, with a reception and refreshments from 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, March 11. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The 32-piece exhibition will be on display in the student commons space of the Technology Education Center. The COCC Redmond campus is located at 2030 SE College Loop.

“I have trained in primarily digital artwork, have a long relationship with pen and ink, and have gone on some smaller ventures into mediums like murals and watercolor,” the artist said in a statement. Their work is inspired by the stories of J.R.R. Tolkien and the animation and manga of Hayao Miyazaki, among other sources.

For more information, contact art instructor James Adams at 541-383-7701 or jadams13@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

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