Bend Pops Orchestra to Premiere Newly Commissioned Work

Bend Pops Orchestra will premiere a newly commissioned orchestral work, Return to Joy, at its Spring Concert on Sunday, June 7 at 2pm. The performance will be held at Mountain View High School and is free and open to the public.

Composed especially for the Bend Pops by Dr. Jennifer Stevenson, Return to Joy explores the complexity and courage embodied in the emotion of joy. The work highlights music’s power to reconnect individuals with a childlike sense of wonder, particularly during challenging times.

The theme closely reflects the spirit of the Bend Pops Orchestra, which has doubled in size in recent years. Much of that growth has come from musicians returning to their instruments after extended breaks, rediscovering the fulfillment and connection that ensemble music-making provides.

In addition to the premiere performance, Dr. Stevenson will lead two masterclasses during the first week of June. These sessions will be open to Bend Pops members, community musicians, and interested community members throughout Central Oregon. Dates and participation details will be announced on the orchestra’s website and social media platforms.

Dr. Stevenson is a composer and chamber musician with longstanding ties to the region. She has received local commissions from the Central Oregon Symphony and the Cascade Horizon Band. Her chamber works have been widely performed by Central Oregon Symphony musicians in their Music in Public Places concert series.

For further information regarding Bend Pops Orchestra, visit BendPops.org, or contact: Stacey Weldon, president.

BendPops.org • info@BendPops.org • 541-241-8767